CVPH to expects 950 doses of COVID vaccine this week

PLATTSBURGH — University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital expects a supply of about 950 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week.
CVPH President Michelle LeBeau explained that a committee was developed to provide the first of two required doses to the hospital's employees, according to a state Department of Health prioritization matrix based on what they do within the organization, the department they work in, and their age.
"Our plan is to begin vaccinating as soon as the vaccine arrives," she said in a statement.
3,700 FOR REGION
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Friday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week that, of 170,000 doses the state was set to receive, about 3,700 would be sent to the North Country.
LeBeau said some of the 950 doses CVPH will receive will be shared with other northern New York hospitals based on the same DOH matrix.
"For security reasons, the Department of Health has asked that we keep confidential which hospitals will receive vaccine from this allotment."
THE ALICE CENTER
UVM Health Network, Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone was notified Monday that vaccinations for The Alice Center residents and employees will be administered by Walgreens, Communications and Media Relations Specialist Phillip Rau said.
"This program, which is voluntary and requires consent from both residents and employees, will begin on Dec. 21. We are working closely with Walgreens to ensure the program promotes healthy behaviors such as masking and social distancing."
Through the program, the Pfizer vaccine will be made available to all residents and Alice Center employees, Rau said.
Residents and a portion of employees who consent will receive their first doses Dec. 21. Other groups of employees will receive theirs in subsequent days or weeks.
"The vaccination program will be complete by Feb. 1, which is when the last group of consenting employees will receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine," Rau said.
Over the last several weeks, six Alice Center residents have died due to the coronavirus. More than 20 have tested positive.
WORK WITH DOH
Rau said Alice Hyde was not identified by DOH as a vaccine distribution hub for the first batch of vaccines, and does not anticipate receiving doses of the Pfizer vaccine directly.
"As vaccines are received, we'll continue to work with both DOH officials and those facilities. We're already working to identify which Alice Hyde employees qualify for specific rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations targeted to health care workers, and to ensure they have the opportunity to consent or opt out of the vaccine program."
UVM Health Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital spokesperson Elizabeth Rogers said a small number of doses for frontline health care professionals at her hospital was expected in this first shipment.
PATIENCE
LeBeau said this was an exciting time and the start of "our path back to some sense of normal life," but noted the task of vaccinating an entire country was daunting.
"It will take time and require the patience of all. Like everything related to COVID-19, the administration of this vaccine is like none other.
"Its complexity and, at the moment, scarcity requires us all to be patient and await our turn to receive the vaccine," she continued.
"Now more than ever, kindness and compassion are called for. Our focus continues to be on caring for our patients and our people. This vaccine will allow us to continue to do both.”
