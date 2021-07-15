PLATTSBURGH — New York State is set to cease funding and support for the local COVID-19 testing site operated by University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Friday, but officials say no gap in testing services will result.
ORDER REQUIRED
Testing at the former CVPH Wellness Center on New York Road will continue to be offered from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week, CVPH Communications Specialist Brian Happel confirmed.
However, he noted, beginning Saturday those who come in to get tested will be required to have orders from their providers and bring their insurance cards so their carriers can be billed. That change is occurring because the state will no longer be offering financial support, he explained.
It was not known if that requirement will remain permanent.
“We want to make sure that everyone who needs to get tested can get tested," Happel said.
"We want to make sure there are as few barriers as possible, but for now people are definitely going to need to have that provider’s order.”
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
In light of the state pulling its resources from the Wellness Center site, the Clinton County Legislature passed a resolution authorizing the county purchasing agent to solicit requests for proposals for COVID-19 testing contractors for the general public at its meeting Wednesday evening.
The state Department of Health has provided grant funding in the amount of $375,420 to be used through March 31, 2023, including for any enhanced testing of that population, the resolution said.
Also noted was the possibility that continued free COVID testing may be needed in the future, and that the Clinton County Health Department, in the interest of public safety, may need to assist in providing the tests for those uninsured or underinsured.
County Administrator Michael Zurlo said at the meeting that CCHD Director of Public Health John Kanoza was able to work out a continued service with the hospital until the county executes a contract with the winning respondent.
Happel said CVPH was still working with the county on how long that will last.
“We’re definitely working with the county to make sure that everyone continues to get the testing that they need.”
SCHOOL TESTING
CCHD continues to gear up for any necessary school-related testing this coming school year.
Last month, the legislature authorized CCHD to apply for and accept a $2.24 million COVID-19 Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity (ELC) School Funding grant.
Those funds are meant to enable the health department to work with Champlain Valley Educational Services BOCES to plan and implement a testing program to support and maintain in-person learning at Clinton County schools.
On Wednesday, the legislature approved a $368,000 contract — which will be covered by the grant — between CCHD and CVES for coordination of the program, including "schools specific needs assessment, project planning, school communication and collaboration," the resolution said.
Additionally, the purchasing agent was authorized to solicit a request for proposals for COVID-19 testing contractors for the school program.
The corresponding resolutions states about $1.69 million of the school testing grant is to be used to cover those costs.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.