CVPH testing site moved to New York Road

PLATTSBURGH — University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital has moved its state COVID-19 testing site to the former CVPH Wellness & Fitness Center location at 295 New York Road.
The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. seven days a week.
CVPH officials pointed to winter weather concerns, such as the potential for dangerously cold temperatures, snow and ice, as a factor in the decision to move, since the previous site at 213 Connecticut Road offered drive-up testing that required employees to be outside.
“Outdoor drive-through testing sounds like a great thing, but not in the dead of a North Country winter,” CVPH Vice President for Population Health and Information Services Dr. Wouter Rietsema said in a statement.
“Our infection control, lab and facilities staff have done a great job designing a process that is safe and efficient, taking advantage of the large space and the ability to distance. I would have no hesitation for me or my family to get tested there should it be needed.”
Per state Department of Health guidelines, all those who enter the facility must wear a mask. Hand sanitizer stations will be available and there is space for social distancing.
There will be two collection lines: one for people who are asymptomatic and the other for people with COVID-like symptoms. They will be tested in different areas, with the actual procedures occurring inside tents within the building that have air filtration.
Physician's orders are not required. Those who may be tested include individuals who require a test to return to school, visit a loved one in a nursing home, have an occupational requirement, are under mandatory or precautionary quarantine, or directly interface with the public.
Insurance will be billed when applicable. People are encouraged to bring their insurance cards with them to the testing site.
Results will be shared with the ordering physicians. Those tested without an order will get their results from BioReference Laboratories. Instructions on how to create an account and access the portal are available at https://www.cvph.org/Patients-and-Visitors/Patients/COVID-Testing.
Test results will be mailed via the U.S. Postal Service and those who test positive will receive a call from a hospital representative.
Those who are scheduled for surgery at the hospital and must be screened five days prior will still be tested at the first-floor Patient Registration/Lab area at CVPH.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.