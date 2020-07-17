PLATTSBURGH — An employee who works at the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Skilled Nursing facility tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.
CVPH Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said the individual, who is quarantining at home, was asymptomatic.
“After becoming aware of the positive test, we immediately began taking steps to protect our residents and the team who cares for them," CVPH Skilled Nursing Facility Administrator Susan Biondolillo said in a statement.
"Residents and their families were notified in addition to the entire Skilled Nursing Facility staff.
“We are working with our residents and speaking with their primary contact persons to perform additional COVID-19 testing on residents.”
FIRST CASE
Blake said this was the first positive COVID-19 result associated with the facility — which is home to 33 residents — and that the hospital plans to test the employee again.
Criteria for being removed from isolation after testing positive include two subsequent negative tests.
"We continue to work closely with the Clinton County Health Department and are following their guidance," Blake said.
She added that the facility is following state Department of Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, and that residents are encouraged to remain in their rooms until July 29.
Since mid-May CVPH has tested Skilled Nursing Facility staff members for COVID-19 weekly, in accordance with an executive order issued by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a press release said.
COMPLIANCE
Staff have maintained compliance with local, state and federal health guidelines in order to protect residents and their co-workers during the pandemic, Blake said.
Skilled Nursing Facility staff, including support staff continue to use personal protective equipment. In addition to gloves and masks, they are now wearing a surgical gown and goggles or face shields, the release said.
“We are working with both the state and county health departments to assure the health and safety of our residents and the team,” Biondolillo said.
Blake noted that, like all long-term care facilities in the state, the Skilled Nursing Facility has restricted visitation since mid-March to help limit exposure.
Since the facility is located within the hospital, staff have been screened as they enter with questions about their health and temperature checks, she added.
VISITATION ON HOLD
CVPH President Michelle LeBeau said the Skilled Nursing Facility team "has done a tremendous job throughout this COVID-19 pandemic caring for our residents with expertise and compassion."
“I am sure their dedication to their residents and each other will help them respond to this difficult situation," she added.
Last week, the state DOH released guidelines for long-term care facilities to reopen for limited visitation, the criteria for which included no new COVID-19 cases for at least 28 days.
Due to this positive test result among staff, the Skilled Nursing Facility's plans to resume visitation are on hold.
