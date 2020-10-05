PLATTSBURGH — Of the 469 University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital employees impacted by the organization’s redesign, only one person lost their job, and that was voluntarily through a layoff, according to the facility’s leader.
“From the very beginning, we have been committed to fundamentally changing how we work while keeping as many people employed as possible,” CVPH President/COO Michelle LeBeau wrote in a recent “The Big Picture” newsletter.
But the union representing nurses contends that CVPH failed to bargain the effects of the restructure, per their contract, and is working through a grievance process that could result in arbitration.
“They’ve gone full steam ahead with the restructure with little to no consideration for the staff nurses that it’s affecting,” Dea Lacey, a registered nurse and executive co-chair of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) at CVPH, told The Press-Republican.
FINANCIAL STRUGGLES
CVPH began its redesign efforts over the summer as a means to address financial struggles experienced before and further compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.
LeBeau has previously noted the massive impacts of the pandemic despite $30 million in federal and state assistance, and has said the restructure would put the hospital in a stronger position to face its challenges.
Staff from several units had to re-bid for their positions in August.
Both Lacey and Dylan Smith, an organizer with 1199 SEIU (Service Employees International Union), said then that the re-design plan lacked input from union members and took issue with its potential impact on employees and the community.
The new schedules are set to go into effect Sunday.
DEPARTMENT, CATEGORY CHANGES
LeBeau told The Press-Republican that 288 of the employees impacted were NYSNA members, and the remaining 181 were 1199 SEIU members.
According to LeBeau:
• 40 people (16 in NYSNA, 24 in 1199 SEIU) changed departments
• 22 employees (11 from each union) moved to a higher category
• 69 employees (28 in NYSNA, 41 in 1199 SEIU) moved to a lower category, which is essentially a reduction in hours
She said that moving to a lower category could mean that some people chose to do so due to daycare needs, while for others it meant going from 40 to 36 hours a week while still maintaining full-time benefits.
She has heard from some 1199 SEIU staff that the ability to change departments allowed them to get into something new that they would not have otherwise, based on how the union contracts were written.
As of Thursday, the hospital still had around 90 open positions, LeBeau said.
“Those are positions that remain open even after all of this that we’re still recruiting for.”
EXECUTIVE TEAM
LeBeau's Sept. 4 "The Big Picture" newsletter detailed impacts of the redesign on the hospital's executive/management group.
CVPH chose not to fill 17 positions within that group, which constitutes about 10 percent.
She said Thursday that only the impacts related to the executive team — comprised of herself and the vice presidents — remained in place: a 10 percent cut to base salaries, a pause on CVPH retirement contributions, forfeiture of performance-based pay, elimination of paid time off and 25 percent contributions to their health insurance premiums.
Additionally, directors were to take one paid-time-off day each week.
LeBeau added that the measures affecting the executive team will be in place until the end of December, at which time the hospital will re-evaluate.
WOULD HAVE HAPPENED
LeBeau said the restructure would have taken place even without COVID-19, though perhaps not as rapidly.
“Changes were definitely necessary and they were imminent. Sadly, everything that’s happening with COVID just put change on a fast track.”
Though grateful for the federal COVID-19 assistance CVPH has received so far, LeBeau said more is needed.
“Health care is a really, really tough place to be, and we don’t know what our fall or winter is going to look like, and if we watch what is happening across the country, and even in Canada, the country to our north, some areas are really struggling and that is going to take a toll on health care."
LESS EFFICIENT
NYSNA felt the restructure was short-sighted and one-dimensional, Lacey said.
"It discounts the opinions of the experienced nurse, but we know that this is financially driven.”
She argued that the changes would compromise the quality of care the hospital will be able to provide the community, but LeBeau believes the redesign will “absolutely not” have a negative impact on patient care.
Lacey further contended that, prior to the restructure, the hospital’s Emergency Department — which was not part of the redesign plan — and Skilled Nursing Facility were already “horribly short-staffed.”
She also claimed that a lack of ancillary staff, such as those who transport patients to other units, was causing bottlenecking at the ED.
Lacey said the hospital had already started to run fewer operating rooms, and with the restructure was planning to do away with an evening shift.
That has contributed to both extended wait times for patients coming in for surgeries and longer hours for OR nurses, she added.
“It’s just become a more burdensome, less efficient operation anyways, and really as we decrease even more, starting Oct. 4, it’s going to get that much worse.”
ARBITRATION POSSIBLE
Around the time re-bidding for positions started in August, Intensive Care Unit nurses got their plan approved by management.
NYSNA posits that the ICU nurses and management direct-dealt, though Lacey was not sure if an unfair labor practice would be filed.
As of Thursday, hospital management had approved staff-proposed schedules from the intravenous therapy, R5, R6 and OR units, which means existing nurses got a schedule that works for them, with minimal impact, Lacey said.
However, the Skilled Nursing Facility, R7 and the progressive care units were hard hit with job/benefit reductions, she added.
The hospital and union still had not bargained the effects of the restructure, Lacey continued, noting that a response to the third step in the grievance process was expected by Saturday.
"If they still deny it, then it moves to arbitration."
NYSNA's contract with the hospital expired Sept. 30; Lacey noted negotiations were going smoothly.
Following a meeting between 1199 SEIU and the hospital Friday, Smith maintained that his union members were not part of the process, parts of which remained too ambiguous.
He added that 1199 SEIU expected to file some grievances.
FOLLOW THE PROCESS
LeBeau did not comment directly on the claims made by NYSNA, pointing to how there are always ongoing discussions and how other facilities across the region and country are undergoing similar challenges.
“It’s difficult personally and professionally — both sides of our lives are rocky — and so what we’re trying very hard to do is just respect the process, follow the process, and work it through the way that we’ve promised the staff that we would: peacefully and quietly.”
LeBeau said the process was put in place to do the best by CVPH's employees.
“It’s really important for the community to know that these are really great people, and despite all of the chaos and the difficulties that we’re experiencing, they care about this community, they care about the patients that they serve and they continue to do a great job every day.”
