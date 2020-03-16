PLATTSBURGH — University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital is temporarily restricting visiting while in an effort to protect patients and those providing care from COVID-19.
Patients will be limited to two designated visitors throughout the course of their hospital stay; those in the Emergency Department and the Women and Children Center will be permitted one, according to a press release.
Under the guidelines, no one younger than 16 will be allowed to visit.
Last week, the CVPH Skilled Nursing Facility restricted all visitors until further notice.
"We know family members and loved ones play a key role in supporting and comforting those who are sick and ill," Chief Nursing Officer Carrie Howard-Canning said in a statement.
"As we seek to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we are making these temporary changes to protect our patients and our team."
SCREENING
Visitors are strongly encouraged to remain in the patient’s room for the duration of the visit and avoid congregating in communal areas while visiting.
Some modifications to this approach may be made on a case-by-case basis for extenuating circumstances, Howard-Canning added.
All visitors will be screened before entering the hospital and will not be permitted to enter if they have:
• a fever greater than 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
• a new persistent cough or shortness of breath.
• been told to quarantine by a public health department.
The guidelines will remain in effect until COVID-19 no longer poses a health risk.
STAY HOME
CVPH officials are asking the community to exercise patience and understanding as it introduces and fine-tunes this and other processes all meant to protect patients and staff from the spread of COVID-19.
Those who are ill are asked to contact their contact their primary care provider’s office and remain at home unless your health care provider instructs otherwise.
For more information on coronavirus and COVID-19, you can visit the following websites:
• CDC U.S. Updates: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-in-us.html
• New York State Department of Health: https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus/
• CVPH: UVMHealth.org/CVPH
• UVM Health Network: www.uvmhealth.org/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx
HOW TO HELP
Ways to help stop the spread of infection include:
• Using soap and water and washing your hands often and for at least 20 seconds each time you wash, especially after using the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
• Staying home when you are sick.
• Covering your coughs and sneezes. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands. Remember to wash your hands after coughing or sneezing.
• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
