PLATTSBURGH — A disbursement of $13.6 million in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services funding will help University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital offset revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) announced the funding Tuesday.
"This is part of a $10 billion allocation of Provider Relief Funds for safety net hospitals that serve vulnerable populations," according to a press release from her office.
The Provider Relief Fund was created by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
In a statement, Stefanik said she has worked diligently to deliver increased funding to North Country hospitals.
“It is great news that this funding will be delivered directly to the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, who continues to work hard to serve communities in the North Country and along the Vermont border," she added.
"I will continue to work along with our hospitals, county public health officials and community leaders to bring direct relief and results to my constituents.”
CVPH President Michelle LeBeau said the hospital was fortunate to have Stefanik advocating for the region in Washington.
"This $13.6 million allotment will help to improve our financial situation and provide us with the room we need to reimagine and rebuild CVPH in this COVID world.
"There is much to be done to offset the lost revenue as a result of COVID-19 and her continued support of this region is genuinely appreciated.”
