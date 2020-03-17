CVPH protects precious resource

PLATTSBURGH — The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital temporarily restricts visitation in an effort to protect patients and those who are providing care.
Patients will be limited to two designated visitors throughout the course of their hospital stay while those in the Emergency Department and the Women and Children Center are permitted one.
UNDER 16 NO GO
No one under the age of 16 will be allowed to visit under these temporary guidelines.
“We know family members and loved ones play a key role in supporting and comforting those who are sick and ill. As we seek to prevent the spread of COVID-19, we are making these temporary changes to protect our patients and our team,” Chief Nursing Officer Carrie Howard Canning said in a press release.
Visitors are strongly encouraged to remain in the patient’s room for the duration of the visit and avoid congregating in communal areas while visiting.
Canning added that some modifications to this approach may be made on a case by case basis for extenuating circumstances.
She said that all visitors will be screened before entering the hospital.
They will not be permitted into the facility if they have:
· a fever greater than 100 degrees Fahrenheit
· a new persistent cough or shortness of breath
· been told to quarantine by a public health department
These new guidelines will remain in effect until COVID-19 no longer poses a health risk, according to the release.
GUIDELINES IN FLUX
CVPH officials are asking the community to exercise patience and understanding as it introduces and fine-tunes this and other processes all meant to protect patients and staff from the spread of COVID-19.
Those who are ill are asked to contact their contact their primary care provider’s office and remain at home unless your health care provider instructs otherwise.
ACCESS & FLOW
Patient portals will have more stringent screenings.
Are you sick? With a fever?
"If the answers to those questions were positive, people immediately get a surgical mask to put on,” CVPH Incident Commander Wouter Rietsema, MD said.
“So if you come to our facility and you have a fever and a cough, no matter what else happens, we will ask you those questions. And if the answer is yes, we will have you put a mask on. We would prefer if you're not sick, you don't come at all. But that's what we are doing.”
White tents for hospital staff and to screen and direct patient flow were erected in the parking lot near the hospital's Main Lobby and Emergency Room entrance.
The Main Lobby tent and cones are for drive-up testing, according to Brian Happel, communications specialist.
It is only for individuals who have been to their doctor and have received an order from that doctor to get tested for the flu and/or COVID-19.
The individual will drive up, get tested, and then leave.
The ER tent is for anyone who shows up with flu-like or COVID-19 respiratory symptoms but does not have any kind of a doctor’s order.
They will be screened when they enter the Emergency Department (asked certain questions – including if they have a new, persistent cough, a fever above 100 degrees, been in contact with anyone who is under investigation for COVID-19 or who has been lab test confirmed with COVID-19).
Answering yes to those questions would then mean that individual gets sent to the tent near the Emergency Department, where they can be further assessed and treated.
Anyone else who comes to the Emergency Department for reasons not related to illness would still get screened at the ED entrance – and then treated inside through normal procedures.
INDIVIDUAL RISK
Rietsema shifted to a plea from the vantage point of an infectious disease doc and referenced his colleague, Keith Collins, MD, CVPH Infectious Disease Specialist's prior address.
“Understand that at the hospital, we want to be there to care for your immediate needs,” Rietsema said.
“We're very concerned about making sure that we always have the resources to do that. I was talking on the phone to my daughter the other day, and she said, 'If everybody is telling me (what Keith just told you), that it's no big deal, why is everybody doing all these things?'
“The best way I can explain it is that yes for the individual, the risk is small. Maybe if that risk goes up a little bit, it's still pretty small for the individual. But if everybody's risk goes up a little bit, that is a huge increase in the potential number of people that might really need treatment.”
'PRECIOUS RESOURCE'
The University of Vermont Health Network, like healthcare systems across the country, is pretty well positioned to take care of the public's needs pre-COVID-19.
“If COVID-19 gets widespread with lots of very sick people, our healthcare system is not,” Rietsema said.
“We don't want to get there. And I think that's the thing in this county, we don't want to get there. We have a precious resource, it's our healthcare system. Not just our hospital, our primary care docs, we need to protect that resource.”
He also referenced Clinton County Director of Public Health John Kanoza's individual decision making.
“Your decision making impacts the whole healthcare system,” Rietsema said.
“If you decide, 'You know, let's just have that big meeting with a hundred people. Everybody's healthy. They'll be fine.' If one or two people get sick, and then they spread it to people at risk, that's not so fine. Not for the healthcare system.
“So people need to make their individual decisions understanding that if I take individual risks or my organization doesn't want to cancel things that are not needed or not really necessary that you're impacting the whole system and you're impacting care that all of us here may need to access at some point.”
INDIVIDUAL IMPACT
Individual impact goes beyond COVID-19 to patients who are at the hospital for evaluation and treatment for other reasons.
“We don't have any COVID, but we're busy,” Rietsema said.
“So, I think that's the message I want to get across. Be thoughtful about your individual actions and be thoughtful about the actions of your organization or your company and who you bring together and how you do those things. Not because you are at real increased danger.”
“As Keith just said, you as an individual, not much. But you do then create more risk for the system. That was how I explained it to my daughter, maybe in a lot fewer words than that. A little increase risk to the individual doesn't matter to the individual, but it matters a lot to the system. If you're really ill, come to us. We will take care of you. If you're not really ill, you don't really feel you have an emergency medical condition, you just want to get checked out, call your doctor first like Keith said.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
TIPS TO STOP SPREAD OF COVID-19 INFECTION
· Using soap and water, wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds each time you wash – especially after using the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
· Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
· Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
· Stay home when you are sick.
· Cover your coughs and sneezes. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands. Remember to wash your hands after coughing or sneezing.
· Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
RESOURCES
For more information on coronavirus and COVID-19, please visit:
· CDC U.S. Updates: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-in-us.html
· New York State Department of Health: https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/coronavirus/
· CVPH: UVMHealth.org/CVPH
· UVM Health Network: www.uvmhealth.org/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.