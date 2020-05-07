PLATTSBURGH — As of Wednesday, University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital had two COVID-19-positive patients, and neither of them were in the intensive care unit.
"Both of them are out on one of our progressive care units," hospital president Michelle LeBeau said. "We are very happy about that."
DILIGENCE
Lebeau said CVPH averages between three and six persons under investigation (PUIs) — those who are in the process of being tested or are symptomatic — at any time.
"It’s been fantastic because our PUIs very rarely became COVID-positive patients," she continued.
"There’s been a lot of diligence on the part of the medical staff to make sure that we’re identifying potential patients and then working with our infectious disease team to see are they true potentials, how do they test out."
Ninety percent of the time, their results come back negative, LeBeau said.
She added that staff are well-educated and well-informed about COVID-19.
PPE, TEST KITS
At this point, CVPH is doing well with regard to supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) and COVID-19 testing kits, LeBeau said.
"We have what we need in order to be able to test patients to come in to have surgery. We are able to test health care workers as necessary."
The hospital has also started testing people with a physician's order.
CVPH has about 30 days' worth of all PPE components and is comfortable with that level, LeBeau said.
"We monitor our burn rates very closely, and we stay very true to the policies and procedures that we’ve built around our PPE so that we can make sure that we’re utilizing it the right way."
