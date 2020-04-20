PLATTSBURGH — University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital had to look both outward and inward as it prepared its COVID-19 surge plan.
The facility has had a pandemic plan-in-place since the H1N1 outbreak around 2009 which identified additional spaces it could use if overwhelmed by such a disease, Associate Vice President of Patient Care Operations Ken Thayer explained.
“Some of those surge plans were focused more around a short-term surge versus more longer-term surge, which is what we kind of had to plan for for this event."
INTENSIVE CARE
In compiling its COVID-19 surge plan, CVPH incorporated components of its pandemic plan and had to add additional accommodations.
Those included, per an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, mapping out a plan to expand its current capacity by 50 percent.
As a member of the University of Vermont Health Network, CVPH had already planned to double its intensive care unit capacity from 14 to 28 beds, knowing that COVID-19 patients would need critical care.
The hospital had additionally planned for the regular ICU to be dedicated to COVID-19 patients, while a portion of the operating room space would be for non-COVID-19 patients in need of higher levels of care.
72 BEDS
Based on January and February admission numbers, CVPH’s average daily census was around 143 patients, Thayer said, so 50 percent come out to 72 beds.
“Basically the plan we submitted to the Department of Health and to the governor was a 72-bed surge plan which incorporated a 14-bed additional ICU because those are beds that normally we wouldn’t staff.”
The suspension of elective procedures opened up the hospital’s 16-bed short-stay observation unit.
For the remainder of the needed beds, they expanded capacity in some of their 25-bed medical surgical units by doubling up 10 or 12 rooms.
The hospital closed down its fourth-floor progressive care unit and reserved it for people under investigation of COVID and those who have tested positive.
When CVPH hit somewhat of a peak in COVID-19 patients, it opened up a second unit for recovering positive patients, Thayer said.
“We’ve since closed that unit and now R4 is the only unit that remains open as a dedicated COVID unit, with the exception of our ICU which is still caring for the positive COVID patients.”
The hospital probably could accommodate more than the additional 72 beds, Thayer said.
“But, understanding the length of the duration and those areas that we identified as potential other options, it would shut down some of our support services within the building which would really create some operational challenges for us," he said.
"If there’s a significant surge, we would need to go to an outside location.”
ALTERNATE SITES
Determining those locations was part of the final portion of the surge plan.
Thayer said CVPH had coordinated with Clinton County emergency operations and SUNY Plattsburgh to discuss identifying alternate sites off the facility’s campus.
“I don’t know that we necessarily ever got to a one singular location.”
CVPH had considered SUNY Plattsburgh’s Moffitt Hall as a possible location for standing up a mobile hospital.
“There were some challenges there and I think we ultimately, in the last week or so, ... moved on to probably going with more of a gym," Thayer said.
So this part of the plan built off the hospital's pandemic plan-in-place: it was determined that the CVPH Wellness and Fitness Center on the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base could accommodate up to 100 patients, while the CVPH Ambulatory Surgery Center on Plaza Boulevard could serve as an alternate emergency department site.
The latter would be in addition to the current secondary emergency room located outdoors in tents for people with respiratory illnesses.
If used as an alternate ER, the Ambulatory Surgery Center would preferably be for non-COVID-19 patients, Thayer said.
"If we’re activating an alternate ED, then we’re getting a mass influx of COVID-related illness.”
CHALLENGES
Logistical obstacles included ensuring accurate counts of oxygen flow meters, suction flow units and curtains for doubled-up rooms, Thayer said.
Staffing is still somewhat of a challenge, since critically ill patients require care from critical care-level registered nurses.
Seventeen nurses usually assigned to the operating room volunteered to be trained so they could work in the ICU.
That included two consecutive weeks of an education program and shifts in the ICU alongside ICU nurses, Thayer explained.
The surge plan was basically meant to accommodate potential future local needs, he continued.
“We did submit something to the state saying that, based on what our current volume was, we were … prepared to take patients from the city or anywhere else if we needed to because our volume remains somewhat stable.”
STAY HOME, WASH HANDS
Thayer said CVPH has been in good dialogue with its employees’ bargaining units, and thanked CV-TEC for loaning the hospital 19 beds from its simulation labs for LPN (licensed practical nurse) programs.
He also extended gratitude to the restaurants who have donated food for hospital employees and the overall community for donating masks, gloves, goggles and face shields.
On what the community could do so the hospital would not end up having to use its surge plan, Thayer reiterated public health guidelines.
“We need to stay home, we need to continue to wash our hands, we need to wear masks, we still need to socially isolate as much as we can.
Practicing safe distancing is going to be key to make sure we don’t get to additional ... surges and such.”
