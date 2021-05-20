CVPH nurses push for safe staffing

PLATTSBURGH — More than 50 members of the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital nurses union gathered near the hospital’s Cornelia Street entrance Thursday to call for safe staffing levels and improvements to patient care.
Bobbi-Jo Otis, co-vice chair of the New York State Nurses Association at CVPH executive committee, said patients deserve staff who have time to truly care for them, something the nurses don't have the opportunity to do right now.
“That is not why we went into health care, any one of us. We all went into health care to truly care for these patients.
“They are our families, they are our friends, they are our community.”
RESTRUCTURE
Last summer saw the start of restructure efforts CVPH said were meant to address financial challenges that both predated and were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staff in multiple units re-bid for their positions in August. When the redesign went into effect in October, CVPH President Michelle LeBeau said of the 469 people impacted, only one lost their job, and that was voluntarily through a layoff.
Contending CVPH improperly implemented the restructure, NYSNA last year initiated a grievance process, the arbitration for which is set to be heard at the end of July, NYSNA at CVPH executive committee co-chair Dea Lacey said.
CVPH additionally announced in March that, in the wake of a $6.5 million fiscal loss at the start of its fiscal year, measures like reduced hours, layoffs and retirements would be implemented.
CONTRACT NEGOTIATIONS
NYSNA and CVPH continue to negotiate a new contract; the previous expired Sept. 30.
“Negotiating a contract that values our employees and supports high quality patient care while recognizing our financial reality represents the very best outcome for our people and our patients," said CVPH Associate Vice President of Human Resources Thom Gosrich in a statement about NYSNA's picketing event.
“We support our NYSNA-represented employees' right to conduct informational picketing and look forward to the next negotiating session, our 25th, on June 3.
“We believe it’s there that we can continue the bargaining process to reach an agreement that supports our people and puts patients at the center of everything we do."
CARE IN COMMUNITY
Otis touched on the shuttering of certain units, such as the FastTrack unit to more quickly care for lower-urgency emergency room patients, over the past year as well as staffing challenges on others, like intensive and progressive care.
ICU nurse Tracey Garvey, who has spent 26 years at CVPH, opined that the old slogan “quality care closer to home” has fallen by the wayside.
She and the other nurses took issue with services they say have been shipped across the lake to University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, giving as examples lab work and cardiac surgery.
“The care that we want, we want in our community,” Garvey said.
“We need to get a hold of this. UVM needs to start treating us right, paying us right and adequately staffing us for our communities and for our families.”
CONNECTION
Linda Fisher, who has worked in the emergency room for about seven years, said she has observed longer wait times for patients seeking care and an ongoing attrition problem in her unit.
She claimed most of the nurses who work nights in the ER are travelers who get paid two to three times more than regular employees.
“The hospital is consistently making decisions that don’t actually make long-term financial sense in favor of short-term financial sense.”
Fisher added that traveling doctors and nurses are experienced, but do not have a connection to the community and thus do not know the resources available and the challenges faced by patients who need follow-up care, such as the distances they have to travel.
“We teach them all this stuff in the ER. But we can’t do it all. It’s no longer possible. Care is definitely being affected and that affects all of us."
STAFF WELLBEING
Progressive care unit nurse Travis Larche, who has spent 15 of his 17 years in nursing at CVPH, acknowledged the significant financial losses faced by the hospital not long after the pandemic began due to decline in people seeking care in many areas and the costs of unknown challenges.
But he said the restructure left minimal staff in place in his unit, eliminating clerks and reducing the number of clinical assistants, changes further exacerbated by the routines that come with caring for COVID patients.
Larche claimed he knows of 26 nurses and 12 other staff who have left the organization due to extreme stress since October.
"Leaders, nurses and health care workers truly love our community and we want to provide the best care possible," he said.
"We want to remain viable into the future so that we can be here for our community for years to come, however we can’t sacrifice patient care and the wellbeing of our staff in an effort to save money."
STAFFING BILL
Larche told The Press-Republican that he has spoken with hospital leaders about how CVPH is competing with other industries for local employees, and he hopes recruitment efforts work.
He and others, like Garvey and medical-surgical unit nurse April Spring-Michaelenko, urged safe staffing ratios and incentives, such as keeping insurance benefits in place.
Fisher additionally pushed for a shift in attitude from seeing nurses as a liability to viewing them as assets.
Otis highlighted recent legislation passed by both houses of the New York State Legislature that would require all general hospitals to create clinical staffing committees composed of RNs, LPNs, ancillary staff and administrators by 2022.
The committees “will be responsible for developing and overseeing the implementation of a clinical staffing plan that will include specific guidelines or ratios, matrices, or grids indicating how many patients are assigned to each” staff member, according to the legislation.
“The bill will be able to make staffing ratios here at CVPH enforceable by law,” Otis said, urging the NYSNA members to push Gov. Andrew Cuomo to sign the bill.
THEIR HOSPITAL
The nurses urged members of the public to reach out to their representatives as well as hospital and network management if they are unsatisfied or concerned with the care they have received at CVPH.
“The public needs to be aware of what’s going on and they should be angry and they should be reaching out to Michelle LeBeau, they should be reaching out to (UVM Health Network President/CEO) John Brumsted across the lake and demanding some answers," Lacey said.
“This is their hospital.”
Linda Kalvaitis used to work in medical home management but lost her job last year. She attended the event to show support for the nurses and urged them to fight to the end, especially for keeping their insurance benefits.
Her message to CVPH: “You must listen to the nurses. This is how the place runs.”
