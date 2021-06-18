PLATTSBURGH — University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital has expanded its visitation policy to allow for longer visits and, in some cases, more visitors at a time.
Visiting hours have been more than doubled to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, and the visitor minimum age requirement has been lowered from 18 to 12, according to a press release.
Other changes to the policy now in effect include:
• An increase from two support persons to four support persons at a time for end-of-life situations when the patient is not expected to leave the hospital setting.
• Patients who are COVID-19-positive, suspected of having COVID-19 or are under quarantine may see two vaccinated visitors, up from one vaccinated visitor.
• Two support persons, up from one, may visit a Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) resident at one time. Appointments are no longer required to visit with residents, though visiting hours remain 9 to 11 a.m. daily.
• Inpatient psychiatry visitation hours remain 2 to 6 p.m. daily. Visitation also remains the same for the Emergency Department, including the minimum age requirement of 18 years or older.
The policy reflects updated guidance from the state Department of Health.
"Hospital officials acknowledge the important role that family members and loved ones play as valued members of the health care team and are excited about the opportunity to welcome more visitors for a longer amount of time each day," the release said.
Though New York State lifted many COVID-related restrictions earlier this week as more than 70% of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccine, precautions remain in place in health care settings.
Anyone entering the CVPH or its other facilities will still be screened for symptoms and must wear masks that cover their noses and mouths while in the building, the release said.
For more information about the visitation policy, go to UVMHealth.org/CVPHVisitation.
