PLATTSBURGH — A University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital employee admitted to the facility with COVID-19 remained a patient there Thursday.
CVPH Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake told The Press-Republican the person was in fair condition.
18 PATIENTS, 19 STAFF
On Wednesday, CVPH Vice President of Population Health and Information Services Dr. Wouter Rietsema had said the staff member was a caregiver, meaning they interact with patients.
As of Thursday evening, the Clinton County Health Department had contacted 18 patients who were under the care of that person and had since been discharged.
"We've also reached out to them with an offer to be tested," Blake said.
CVPH has tested 19 employees who had exposure to the employee. Blake said 19 tests were negative and one was suspicious for a false positive, so more testing was pending.
"We are in the process of changing our screening questions (at all entrances) to include fatigue, weakness and diarrhea," she continued.
"It's clear that from this initial round of testing that wearing masks makes a difference."
ESSEX CENTER
The Essex County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case associated with the Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Elizabethtown Thursday, bringing the total associated with the outbreak there to 109.
Based on the department's supplemental chart, which breaks its cases down into categories, it does not appear to be a resident, though it was unclear if the person was a staff member or a contact of staff.
The 109 case-patients include 11 residents who have died since Aug. 17.
