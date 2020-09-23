PLATTSBURGH — A University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital employee was admitted to the facility's Emergency Department Tuesday and was being treated for COVID-19.
In a memo to staff, CVPH President/COO Michelle LeBeau said the hospital was partnering with the Clinton County Health Department on the contact tracing process.
"The Occupational Health and Wellness team is currently reaching out to employees who have been identified as having had contact with this employee while the CCHD is reaching out to patients who may have had direct contact."
The positive staff member and the ED care team were masked throughout their encounter, LeBeau said, adding that the person was in fair condition.
"It’s only by taking care of our patients and each other that we have been able to meet the myriad of challenges posed by this pandemic," she continued.
"In this instance, the individual is both — one of us and our patient. Honoring our commitment to patient confidentiality will be key to fulfilling our mission."
LeBeau mentioned the community's low number of COVID-19 cases, which she attributed to the geography and a community-wide effort to stop the virus' spread.
"However, this instance and others in the community demonstrate that despite all of our best efforts, the opportunistic virus is still with us."
Two CVPH Skilled Nursing Facility employees have previously tested positive for the novel coronavirus, one in July and another earlier this month.
More details will be added to this story.
