CVPH doc: Vaccine development did not compromise safety

PLATTSBURGH — Dr. Keith Collins understands why the novelty of messenger RNA (ribonucleic acid) vaccines, such as those put forth by Pfizer and Moderna to protect against COVID-19, make people nervous.
“But I will say to you: there is nothing to be afraid of because it’s a messenger RNA vaccine,” he said.
“This is probably one of the most elegant ways of making a vaccine that’s ever been created.”
PANEL
On Monday, Collins, who is the attending infectious disease physician at University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital, and four other local health experts participated in a panel hosted by the North Country Chamber of Commerce titled “What we know about the vaccine in the North Country."
Clinton County Health Department Quality Coordinator Margaret Searing, Hudson Headwaters Health Network Chief Medical Officer Dr. William Borgos, Adirondack Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Darci Beiras and Adirondack Health Director of Pharmacy Dr. David Coriale also spoke.
The panel took place just days after Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and mere hours after Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse in Queens, became the first New Yorker and American to receive the vaccine in a non-trial setting.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said last week that the North Country was to be allocated about 3,700 of the first batch of vaccines.
Collins fully expects that the Moderna candidate will also receive FDA approval by Friday. Both the Pfizer and the Moderna vaccines require two doses.
SPIKE PROTEINS
Spike proteins protrude from coronaviruses and are what infect cells.
Collins explained that RNA vaccines involve taking a piece of the virus’ genetic material that makes the protein and surrounding it in lipid envelopes. When injected, this allows a person’s immune system to make the spike protein on the correct cells and respond to the virus.
“This is the first vaccine that has the least amount of the foreign material that you can possibly put in a human being,” Collins said.
He said the vaccine will not change a person’s DNA, since it only gets into the cytoplasm of cells.
'SAME PROCESS'
Collins said development of the vaccines was a good partnership between industry and the government.
“Regardless of your politics, Operation Warp Speed was a good thing.”
All the vaccine manufacturers funded by the U.S. government have had to undergo the same process.
“They can’t come up with their own laboratory testing, they can’t come up with their own definitions of what is the vaccine trying to accomplish. so they’re all looking at it the same way and they’re all judged the same way,” Collins said.
FACTORS FOR SPEED
The biggest factor allowing these vaccines to be produced so quickly was that the technology for making RNA vaccines was already in place, due to efforts to take the same approach for SARS AND MERS, Collins continued.
Also the U.S. government took all the financial risk, paying for millions of doses even before knowing whether they would work.
“There’s nothing about the way this was done that compromised safety,” Collins said.
Additionally, vaccines are normally released after waiting to see how long immunity lasts. But that was not the case for these COVID-19 vaccines.
“We do know it lasts three months, we think it’s going to last maybe up to two years, but we just don’t know yet,” Collins said.
“In the middle of a pandemic, we don’t want to wait to see how long immunity lasts. We’ll figure that out later.”
He added that the government will still follow through with what is traditionally the fourth phase of vaccine development, post-marketing surveillance, which looks for rarer side effects.
SIDE EFFECTS
Participants in Pfizer's clinical trials commonly experienced symptoms typical of any vaccine: pain at the injection site, including redness and swelling, and fever, which can show the immune system is responding, Collins said.
People also had fatigue or muscle aches for about a day, which he said is nothing unexpected.
Collins added that, of the 44,000 people taking part of the Phase 3 trials, six people died. Only two actually received the vaccine, and researchers believed they died of causes unrelated to the jab.
The Moderna vaccine candidate, also an RNA vaccine, has similar efficacy and side effects to Pfizer’s vaccine, he said.
HERD IMMUNITY
Collins emphasized that, though the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines help protect people from getting sick, it is not yet known if they also prevent infection and, thus, either symptomatic or asymptomatic transmission.
That’s where herd immunity — when about 70 percent of the population is either vaccinated or recently infected — comes in.
That threshold must be reached “before we can probably stop wearing our masks and go back to a normal life,” Collins said.
“At this point, we just don’t know whether these vaccines are going to stop people from getting infected or not, it wasn’t part of the clinical trials. We just wanted to get something out that stopped people from dying from this, and this does that.”
STORAGE
Pfizer's vaccine must be stored at close to -100 degrees Fahrenheit, while Moderna's requires storage at -4 degrees Fahrenheit. Collins noted Moderna's candidate also has an edge in that, once thawed, it can maintain its potency for up to 30 days, compared with five to seven days for Pfizer's.
Coriale confirmed that the North Country does have the ultra-cold chain and standard cold chain capability to store these vaccines.
He added that, due to the storage requirements, people will more likely have to go to a particular location to receive the jabs, rather than having the vaccine come to them via a local pharmacy.
Chamber President Garry Douglas said he was sure that North Country services and residents would step up to ensure those who need the vaccine but may not have access to transportation will be able to get to the right spots.
SUBJECT TO CHANGE
Borgos sees primary care physicians, such as himself, leveraging trust and relationships built with patients to reinforce public health messaging around the vaccine.
He noted providers’ contributions to testing and screening for COVID-19, and reminded people that other illnesses and chronic problems exist which they should not fear seeking treatment for.
"The last thing we want is for everyone to be afraid to call or to come in for care.”
Borgos added that the public needs to realize data, information and even timelines surrounding the vaccines are subject to change.
“We do need to convince people that the vaccine is safe, and I do see a big part of our role as leading the way and showing that we’re confident by getting the vaccine ourselves in a very public way.”
