PLATTSBURGH — University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital stepped down from Level 2 disaster mode earlier this week as staff potentially exposed to COVID-19 due to a cluster of positive patients started returning to work.
Last week, 25 employees were put in quarantine following the discovery of a cluster of six coronavirus patients in the R7 medical-surgical unit. The outbreak was initially identified when a patient set to be discharged to a congregate living setting underwent routine testing.
MOST RETURNING
CVPH Director of Quality and Safety Brenda Murphy told The Press-Republican Feb. 19 that the disaster designation was a signal to hospital staff that it was all hands on deck to take care of patients, including by picking up additional hours and working in different units and departments.
Memos sent to staff by CVPH President/COO Michelle LeBeau on Feb. 18 noted that per diem staff, leadership and travelers were being utilized to secure staffing.
CVPH Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said Thursday that 24 of the staffers will have returned by Saturday due to the completion of their 10-day quarantine periods.
The remaining person has tested positive.
ADMISSIONS LIMITED
Contact tracing surrounding the R7 cluster had led to the discovery of another grouping of cases on the R5 medical-surgical unit, The Press-Republican has reported.
One of the R7 patients had previously been on R5, and a positive R5 patient was identified two weeks before. Additionally, two other former R5 patients who had been discharged to the community by the time the R7 cases were identified later tested positive for COVID-19.
As a result, CVPH limited new admissions to both R5 and R7, requiring review of each by an infectious disease physician.
That restriction has since been lifted on R5, which Blake said is probably another reason the hospital was able to come off of disaster mode due to more available beds.
The hospital was continuing to limit admissions to R7, where two COVID-positive patients remained, as of Friday.
'DON'T DELAY CARE'
Blake said the vast majority of contact tracing was completed by Feb. 18.
She confirmed no fatalities resulted from the R7 cluster.
CVPH had a total of 12 COVID-positive patients in-house Friday, one of whom was in the Intensive Care Unit.
Blake emphasized that the hospital is safe.
"Please don’t delay care. It’s important that you get the health care you need when you need it."
