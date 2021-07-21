PLATTSBURGH — As the state reduces local large-scale COVID testing and vaccination operations, the Clinton County Health Department and University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital will continue to offer those services for county residents.
“The large-scale COVID-19 testing and vaccination operations offered by the state during the COVID-19 pandemic have been an incredible asset to our community,” CCHD Director of Public Health John Kanoza said in a statement.
“With the state starting to scale back these services, we will step in to ensure they remain accessible to our community members.”
PUBLIC HEALTH TOOL
Individuals may still get tested at the CVPH COVID-19 Testing Center at 295 New York Road in Plattsburgh from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., seven days a week, according to a press release.
Patients must have an order for the test from their health care provider and their health insurance carrier will be billed. Hospital officials noted that changes may occur.
“Testing is a critical public health tool in limiting the spread of the virus in our communities,” CVPH Vice President of Medical Affairs and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lisa Mark explained.
“While much progress has been made, the virus has not been eliminated. If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, it is still vital for you to get tested and follow the advice of your health care provider.”
GAP SERVICE
Beginning Wednesday, July 28, CCHD will begin offering testing outside its 133 Margaret Street office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
“The intention of testing at CCHD is to be a gap service,” Kanoza explained. “We have a number of providers in our area who are already offering testing.
"Our testing is intended for asymptomatic individuals (individuals who are not experiencing any symptoms), those without primary care physicians, and those without insurance.”
Clinton County residents who need a COVID-19 test should first contact their primary care physician for testing, especially if they are experiencing symptoms, the release said.
If their primary care office is not offering testing, or they do not have a primary care physician, they can look into the options listed in the "COVID TESTING LOCATIONS" box running with this article.
Once those options have been exhausted, it is appropriate to contact CCHD for testing.
That will occur at the agency's Court Street entrance with the ramp, the release said. Weather permitting, residents will remain in their vehicles.
Appointments will be required, but same-day appointments will be available.
VACCINES AVAILABLE
Kanoza noted that CCHD will continue to offer COVID vaccinations every Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon.
“At this time we are equipped to offer both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at these clinics.”
To register for testing or vaccinations at CCHD, call 518-565-4848.
More information on these services can be found by visiting:
• Clinton County Health Department: clintonhealth.org/covid19
• New York State: coronavirus.health.ny.gov
• U.S. Department of Health & Human Services: tinyurl.com/4j8s89mf
COVID TESTING LOCATIONS
Costs may apply at the following COVID-19 testing locations:
• CVPH COVID-19 Testing Center, 295 New York Road in Plattsburgh.
• Condo Pharmacy, 28 Montcalm Ave. in Plattsburgh.
• WellNow Urgent Care, 474 State Route 3 in Plattsburgh.
• Keeseville Pharmacy, 1730 Front St. in Keeseville.
• Hudson Headwaters Health Network at Plattsburgh Family Health, 87 Plaza Blvd. in Plattsburgh.
• Hudson Headwaters Health Network at Champlain Family Health, 828 U.S. Route 11 in Champlain.
• Maggy Pharmacy, 1165 State Route 374 in Dannemora.
• Cornerstone Drug & Gift Inc., 72 Champlain St. in Rouses Point.
The following locations offer free COVID-19 testing:
• Walgreens, 301 Cornelia St. in Plattsburgh.
• Kinney Drugs, 288 Cornelia St. in Plattsburgh.
• Kinney Drugs, 112 New York Road in Plattsburgh.
• Clinton County Health Department, 133 Margaret St. in Plattsburgh (all other options should be exhausted before contacting CCHD at 518-565-4848 for testing).
