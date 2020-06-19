PLATTSBURGH – The University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) plans to welcome back hospitalized patient visitors beginning Monday, June 22.
This revised Visitor Welcoming plan is applicable to inpatient units only, and visitation in the Emergency Department, Physician Offices, Outpatient Clinics, Women and Children’s Center and Skilled Nursing Facility remains restricted, a news release said.
Plans are underway, however, to permit visitors in the ED, Physician Offices and Outpatient Clinics by later next week.
Using New York State Department of Health guidelines, the revised CVPH policy includes screening of visitors, mask requirements and facility visiting hours that are limited to 4 hours a day - 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
Only one visitor per patient is permitted in the facility.
Visitors should enter through the Main Lobby and will be required sign in, providing contact information. They will be screened, have their temperature taken and be required to wash their hands before heading directly to the patient’s room.
“We’re excited to welcome visitors back to our hospital during this next phase of re-opening and we appreciate everyone’s continued patience as we work to put our plans in place,” explained CVPH President Michelle LeBeau.
“It’s a great example of the success our community has had in flattening the COVID-19 curve.
“Like all of the other steps we’ve taken to re-open during this pandemic, we’ll implement our revised visitors’ policy cautiously and deliberately,” LeBeau added.
“Suspending visitation obviously created a lot of anxiety for patients and our team. We had some success in using technology to keep those in our care connected to loved ones but it’s clear that having a loved one close by can make a huge difference,” LeBeau said.
“Our goal is to welcome visitors back safely.”
ALICE HYDE
The University of Vermont – Alice Hyde Medical Center will also welcome back visitors for hospitalized inpatients beginning at noon on Monday, June 22.
The revised visitation policy allows visitors on inpatient units at Alice Hyde Medical Center and in Alice Hyde’s Emergency Department. Visitation at other Alice Hyde facilities, clinics and services – including The Alice Center -- remains restricted. Hospital officials are working on plans to loosen visitation restrictions at physician offices and outpatient clinics in the future.
The hospital’s new visitation policy is based on New York State Department of Health guidelines, and includes screening of visitors, mask requirements and limiting visiting hours to 4 hours per day: Noon – 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., seven days per week. Only one visitor at a time is permitted in patient rooms.
All visitors should enter through the hospital’s Main Entrance and are required to undergo a COVID-19 symptom screening and have their temperature taken. Visitors are required to sign in and provide contact information, and wash their hands before heading directly to the patient’s room. All visitors must wear a mask for the duration of their visit. In accordance with DOH guidelines, all visitors must be 18 years of age or older.
The loosening restrictions come nearly two months since state health officials suspended all hospital visitation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.