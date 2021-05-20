CVPH, Alice Hyde continue to see losses through Q2

PLATTSBURGH — With final numbers crunched for the second quarter of their fiscal year, two University of Vermont Health Network hospitals continue to report losses.
Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh reported earlier this week that it lost $7.6 million between Oct. 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021, while Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone announced a close to $3.5 million loss over the same time period.
Persistence of patient volumes below pre-COVID levels were noted as culprits at both institutions, with increased COVID-related expenses also playing a factor at CVPH.
Noting slight improvements in patient volumes of late, Chief Financial Officer Christopher Hickey said in a press release that the challenge for rural hospitals across the state and country continues to be determining whether the lower levels are the "new normal" or if patients continue to delay care due to the pandemic.
“That continues to be a very difficult question to answer, and so what we are focused on is making sure we communicate directly with patients to understand how and why they are making decisions when it comes to their health care.”
PATIENT SERVICE REVENUE
According to a press release, CVPH received $289,000 in stimulus money in October 2020.
Coming in at $165.5 million, net patient service revenue — the hospital's key revenue indicator — was $15.9 million less than expected.
Additionally, patient discharges were 17.7% short of budget, while emergency room visits were 21.5% below budget and 22.3% lower than last year, the release said.
Hickey said the team did an exceptional job managing expenses — which came in $9 million under budget thanks to slowing or pausing various programs, services and purchases not critical to patient care — though it was unfortunate those efforts did not make up the deficit.
He said the cause of lower visit numbers is hard to pinpoint, and that much of what CVPH lost were lower-acuity patients. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that ER visits are down 25% nationwide, the release said.
“Our patients may still come back, and we will be ready to care for them when they do," Hickey said.
SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT
Still, CVPH ended March on a more positive note.
“There was a slight improvement," Hickey said. "It was the first month we started to see volumes come back.”
Outpatient major imaging, including MRIs, CT scans and nuclear medicine, exceeded budget for the first time since the start of the pandemic by 2.2%, he said.
Other areas also outperformed budget in March: outpatient surgeries by 14.7%, outpatient catheterization lab procedures by 3.3%, outpatient electrophysiology by 31% and physician practice visits by 4.2%.
But Hickey remained cautious.
“It will be a few months before we know if this upward movement is a blip on the radar or a trend in the right direction.”
NOTHING NEW
Alice Hyde's $3.49 million operating loss was partially offset by $1.5 million in CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act funding being brought onto the books between Oct. 1 and March 31, bringing the net operating loss to $1.93 million.
Though volumes through the first half of the fiscal year started to improve compared to the first three months, the Malone hospital reported lower-than-expected volumes in multiple areas: adult and pediatric discharges, (-34.1%); Emergency Department visits (-30%); outpatient surgeries (-43%); outpatient imaging procedures (-15.2%); and outpatient clinic visits (-17.5%).
Alice Hyde also accrued more than $2 million in savings, most of which came from leaving open positions unfilled, Hickey said.
According to the release, as of March 31, the hospital was employing 693 full-time equivalents, about 6% lower than the 740 FTEs built into the budget.
“Responding to the changing needs of our community is nothing new for Alice Hyde — or health care organizations in general — and I continue to be grateful for the hard work and dedication of every member of the Alice Hyde family,” said Michelle LeBeau, president of both Alice Hyde and CVPH.
“Managing expenses, reimaging our operations to find efficiencies and promote best practices and investing in long-term improvements that will help us lead the conversation about health care in our region are all pieces of the critical work they do each day to care for our patients and communities.
