PLATTSBURGH — The University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Adult Psychiatry Unit has paused new admissions after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 Friday.
The hospital made the decision, aimed at protecting current patients and staff on the 18-bed secured unit, after reporting the exposure to the Clinton County Health Department and state Office of Mental Health, according to a press release.
CVPH President Michelle LeBeau said in a statement that the plan is for the unit to reopen the morning of Friday, Feb. 5.
“Our psychiatry team continues to do a tremendous job caring for their patients and supporting one another during this time,” she said.
According to the hospital, the asymptomatic employee had worked several shifts before being quarantined by the local health department as part of a community exposure investigation and subsequently testing positive.
CVPH screens employees for symptoms and questions them about recent travel each time they enter the facility.
CVPH Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake said Monday that no other staff and none of the unit's patients were positive for the coronavirus.
Staff on the Adult Psychiatry Unit will continue to care for their nine current patients while utilizing "the full complement of personal protective equipment (PPE) including surgical masks over NIOSH (National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health)-approved N95 masks, eye protection, gowns and gloves," the release said.
Referring hospitals in the region have been notified of the temporary change. In the meantime, the CVPH Emergency Department will continue to provide emergent psychiatric care.
“Our Emergency Department team is always here for the community," LeBeau said. "We are grateful for all that they do for our patients and for supporting their colleagues."
Blake said Adult Psychiatry Unit staff work exclusively with mental health patients, and some where being assigned to the Emergency Department to care for people with mental health needs.
