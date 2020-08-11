PLATTSBURGH — Following Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Friday press call in which he announced schools can open for in-person instruction this fall, Champlain Valley Educational Services BOCES plans to seek clarification on school districts' obligations with regard to testing of students and contact tracing.
According to a CVES BOCES press release, by Aug. 21 school districts must post plans for remote learning and how to address equity issues with regard to Wi-Fi and computer access, how and when they will test students for COVID-19, and how contact tracing will occur.
TESTING, CONTACT TRACING
CVES BOCES District Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey told The Press-Republican Monday that it was not yet clear whether having plans for testing students referred to the actual responsibility of carrying out and paying for the tests, or simply having a plan in place to refer them for testing.
"We will be seeking additional clarifications just to ensure that our protocols are in alignment with the state’s requirements," he said regarding both testing and contact tracing.
Reopening guidance from the state Education Department (NYSED) strongly recommended schools' compliance with U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to refrain from both conducting COVID-19 testing and requiring either diagnostic or antibody testing of students or staff members.
"The decision of whether a test needs to be conducted should be determined by a health care provider or the local department of health," the guidance reads.
DISTRICT PLANS
CVES BOCES and its component school district had to submit reopening plans — which are posted to the districts' respective websites — to NYSED and the state Department of Health by the end of last month. Davey said he was not aware of any approval or feedback on those plans.
"We do have information in our current (plan) and I believe ... our school districts do as well, that says we will work with the health departments to identify students and staff that may need to be tested," Davey said.
That includes those who may be asymptomatic or showing symptoms.
"Then we would work with our health providers and the health departments to have those tests implemented or given and we would then work with the health departments for contact tracing. Those are in our plans."
MEETINGS
Cuomo also said that, again by Aug. 21, school districts must hold three meetings with parents and guardians as well as one meeting with teachers to discuss their concerns about the return to in-person instruction.
School districts will announce dates for the meetings — which may be held in-person or virtually — this week, the CVES release said.
"Many of our districts had already put in place ongoing communication with our staff and community members," Davey said.
"So the protocols which are being outlined, in most cases we’ve already been moving forward with (them) just as best practices."
Davey said it was good news that schools can open.
"I think that’s something that was a major question for everyone, but now it’s very important that we continue to follow all the guidelines, that we maintain the health and safety as our first priority.
"We hope to move forward successfully so we can welcome our students and staff back with practices in place."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.