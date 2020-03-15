PLATTSBURGH — Champlain Valley Educational Services BOCES and its 16 component school districts have all decided to close their schools until at least April 19 in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The districts, in collaboration with the county health departments, will remain in regular communication to assess the situation.
The decision followed a meeting between CVES, the 16 school district superintendents and local public health officials this morning, according to a CVES press release.
County health department directors strongly recommended the measure.
Extension of the closure is possible and any changes in its duration will be communicated as soon as possible.
The closure will encompass the April school recess.
"This action has not been taken lightly," the press release said.
"It is fully understood that this closure will create hardships for families, and each district will continue to support our community as best as possible throughout this situation.
There are no confirmed cases in either Clinton or Essex counties at this time. Nonetheless, in an effort to best protect our students and our neighbors, we believe that these measures, though not convenient, are necessary."
Each school district superintendent will share information with parents, guardians and students regarding the possible delivery of instruction during the closure.
All school districts have plans-in-place for ongoing delivery of non-instructional services such as student nutrition and mental health supports.
Such plans will vary between districts and will be communicated in the coming days.
All school extracurricular activities are cancelled or postponed during this closure.
"We are appreciative of both Clinton and Essex county health departments working closely with CVES BOCES and the superintendents of our component school districts on this action," CVES District Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey said in a statement.
"CVES and our 16 school districts will be working to provide you with further information as it becomes available.
We would also like to recognize the role that the parents and guardians of all area students will assume in the coming days in partnering with your school district in continuing the education of our students.”
The CVES BOCES component school districts are:
AuSable Valley
Beekmantown
Boquet Valley
Chazy
Crown Point
Keene
Moriah
Northeastern Clinton
Northern Adirondack
Peru
Plattsburgh
Putnam
Saranac
Schroon Lake
Ticonderoga
Willsboro
