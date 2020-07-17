Customs at Plattsburgh airport on pause through September

KAYLA BREEN/P-R FILE PHOTOThe new United States Customs and Immigration and Border Protection facility at Plattsburgh International Airport is shown in May 2019. In response to airport use declines over the COVID-19 pandemic, Customs and Border Protection came out with a policy for all user fee facility program airports where they could either continue to pay to offer customs or pause their operations for the last quarter of the federal fiscal year. Plattsburgh International chose the latter option.