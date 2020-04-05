CHAMPLAIN — U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced in a press release Saturday that it would be further prohibiting the entry of certain persons into the United States to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Beginning April 6 at 6 p.m. there will be new border crossing hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m at the following locations:
"The reduced hours at the smaller crossings are understandable in light of the greatly reduced car traffic at these locations," states Garry Douglas, North Country Chamber of Commerce president. "With the current restrictions, allowing cross border travel only by individuals only for essential purposes, car movements are down 90 percent or more across the border."
The Ports of Champlain and Chateauguay will remain open for appropriate commercial and essential passenger traffic. The Rouses Point boat dock, will remain closed.
Douglas added that commercial traffic continues uninterrupted in both directions, maintaining important supply chains and shipping, and that the Chamber is also continuing to work with our area hospitals and U.S. and Canadian government leaders to support and facilitate the continued daily commutes by hundreds of Canadian nurses and health care personnel essential to the North Country health system.
For further information, contact the Champlain port of entry at 518-298-8346.
