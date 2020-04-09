PLATTSBURGH — City residents no longer have an 8 p.m. nightly curfew, but City Police wants to remind everyone to maintain social distancing practices.
“It was an effort to educate people,” City Police Chief Levi Ritter said. “There’s a sense nationally, at the state level and locally that the more we reinforce the idea of adhering to protocols that health officials are recommending, we’ll be doing our part to keep people safer.”
The curfew, enacted by Mayor Colin Read April 2, expired April 7.
In that time, Ritter said, the city department dealt with few cases of people out after curfew, and those who were, cooperated when officers explained the situation.
“That’s more of a reason why you take an educational approach at first,” Ritter said. “It’s still enforcing, but it doesn’t mean people have to be arrested as a first resort.”
TAKING THE ADVICE
While the department received some noise violation reports over the weekend, they generally were not large parties, a problem the department was still dealing with in the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The last three or four weeks, I’d say (those occurrences) have steadily gone down,” Ritter said.
And, in general, Ritter said he’s seen the people of the City of Plattsburgh do their part to help flatten the curve.
“It seems to be that people are adhering to (social distancing).” Ritter said. “We’re seeing people, for the most part, really taking the advice of health-care officials.”
EXECUTIVE ORDERS
Moving forward, Ritter said that the department will be stricter about enforcing orders set by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
In particular, Ritter said the department would focus on prohibiting public gatherings and checks on non-essential businesses.
“We are going to be stepping up our enforcement,” Ritter said. “We want to make sure that all businesses are compliant, and that no gatherings are happening.”
To assist local law enforcement in this, New York State has established the New York State PAUSE Enforcement Assistance Task Force where individuals can file complaints regarding the operation of non-essential businesses or gatherings.
Complaints can be lodged over the phone at 1-833-789-0470, or online at tinyurl.com/w8p8r8z.
