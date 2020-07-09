PLATTSBURGH — Four professional musicians with North Country roots will take the stage on Saturday, July 11 as the "Curbside At Harborside" drive-in concert series in Plattsburgh continues.
Pianist Rose Chancler, percussionist Jane Boxall, saxophonist Daniel Gordon, and violinist Marilyn Reynolds will perform a variety of music on this program: a musical vision of the afterlife by the first African-American composer to have a symphony performed by a major American orchestra, a virtuosic piano prelude by one of the first "crossover" composers who blended classical and jazz idioms, a percussion showpiece that requires the percussionist to operate five mallets at once, and much more, a news release said.
Curbside at Harborside is the City of Plattsburgh's effort to present high-quality live concerts in an approved socially distant format at the city's waterfront off Dock Street.
"This is an all-too-rare chance to safely hear four stellar performers live in concert amid these challenging days of social distancing," the release said.
The series opened on July 4 with the Adirondack Jazz Orchestra.
Parking for Saturday's event will open at 7 p.m. with the show scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
The fee is $20 per carload and no pets for alcohol is allowed.
Patrons are expected to adhere to social distancing guidelines while at the event.
