PLATTSBURGH — Four professional musicians with North Country roots will take the stage on Saturday, July 11 as the "Curbside At Harborside" drive-in concert series in Plattsburgh continues.

Pianist Rose Chancler, percussionist Jane Boxall, saxophonist Daniel Gordon, and violinist Marilyn Reynolds will perform a variety of music on this program: a musical vision of the afterlife by the first African-American composer to have a symphony performed by a major American orchestra, a virtuosic piano prelude by one of the first "crossover" composers who blended classical and jazz idioms, a percussion showpiece that requires the percussionist to operate five mallets at once, and much more, a news release said.

Curbside at Harborside is the City of Plattsburgh's effort to present high-quality live concerts in an approved socially distant format at the city's waterfront off Dock Street.

"This is an all-too-rare chance to safely hear four stellar performers live in concert amid these challenging days of social distancing," the release said.

The series opened on July 4 with the Adirondack Jazz Orchestra.

Parking for Saturday's event will open at 7 p.m. with the show scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

The fee is $20 per carload and no pets for alcohol is allowed.

Patrons are expected to adhere  to social distancing guidelines while at the event.

 

Tags

Recommended for you