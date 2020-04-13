ALBANY — The governors of seven northeastern states launched a team effort Monday to reopen businesses and schools, using a strategy that they said will be greatly influenced by public health objectives.
“You need the best public health plan and you need the best economic reactivation plan,” Gov Andrew Cuomo said of the new approach to rebounding from the COVID-19 pubic health emergency. “It’s not either or. It has to be both.”
CONFLICT, CONFUSION
The governors said the Trump administration left governors on their own to issue shutdown orders in their respective states, suggesting it should now be up to them to determine when it is time to restart the economy.
But by mid-day, they and a coalition of three West Coast governors appeared to be on a collision course with the White House.
“For the purpose of creating conflict and confusion, some in the Fake News Media are saying that it is the Governors’ decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government,” President Donald Trump tweeted. “Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect. It is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons.”
Trump added that “a decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!”
‘AUTHORITY IS TOTAL’
At the White House later, he suggested the governors were acting without his authorization. “When somebody is president of the United States, the authority is total,” he said. “The governors know that.”
The divergence in direction came on a day when the New York fatality total from the contagion increased to 10,056, up 671 in one day, while the total number of people hospitalized increased to 18,825, a net increase of 118 from a day earlier.
The states banding together in the Northeast, besides New York, are Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Delaware.
Cuomo said it was time to “start on the path to normalcy,” but refrained from making any predictions as to how much time that will take.
“I believe the worst is over if we continue to be smart,” he said.
While the states may come up with plans tailored to their individual needs, one goal, Cuomo said, will be to avoid policy differences that could prompt people to shop for services and goods unavailable in their own regions.
TURN VALVE SLOWLY
Trump, while assisting New York to get access to a U.S. Navy hospital ship and other medical supplies, has largely let the states direct their own responses to the COVID-19 contagion.
Another matter that could complicate the multi-state approach is that New York was the first state to face high numbers of infections, and the rate of spread has begun to slow to the point Cuomo contended it appears to have reached a plateau. In New Jersey, however, an apex to the curve has not yet been reached, N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy said.
Each state will send three representatives to the multi-state task force that the governors said has no timetable for completing a reopening plan. Cuomo said the main objective is to chart a “smart” course that recognizes the importance that “you have to turn that valve very slowly” to avoid another wave of hospitalizations and deaths.
NURSING HOME DEATHS
Meanwhile, state officials, after being pressed last week by CNHI and other news organizations for more data on nursing home infections linked to COVID-19 infections, released new fatality totals. The state Department of Health reported, as of Sunday, there have been 1,979 deaths at nursing homes and 459 deaths at the adult care facilities.
Cuomo’s state health commissioner, Dr. Howard Zucker, has maintained the state’s efforts to stop outside visits to the homes and new sanitary protocols have helped to curb the spread at the homes. Zucker’s agency is refusing to identify the facilities where patients have died, contending privacy rules prevent such disclosure though officials have not been asked to name the individuals who were infected.
The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, meanwhile, reported that 581 of its employees have been infected by the virus along with 139 inmates at various prisons throughout the state. Of the 24 parolees who have tested positive, four have died. One agency staffer has also died, as has one inmate.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
