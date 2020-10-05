ALBANY — On Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he was sending a "New York Cares" get well package to President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who have tested positive for COVID-19, "to give them some comfort as they go through this difficult period."
The care package will include fresh apples from upstate farms, bagels from New York City, cheesecake from Junior's, chicken wings from Dinosaur BBQ and apple cider, according to a press release.
The governor's press office had yet to respond to an inquiry regarding where the apples and cider were coming from Friday evening.
"We can have political differences, and people know I have political differences with the president, and we're both New Yorkers so we're not shy about speaking our mind," Cuomo said in a statement.
"This situation creates a lot of anxiety. I've gone through this in my family, and I'm sure his children and family are worried.
"So on behalf of the family of New York, I wish them a speedy recovery and they're in our thoughts and prayers."
