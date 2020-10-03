ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo stirred strong rebuttals from the state Association of Counties and a group representing New York's sheriffs Friday when he threatened to fine local governments $10,000 if they are caught not enforcing mask-wearing and distancing mandates.
Cuomo issued the threat in a news briefing held by conference call. He noted the basis for the fines will be an order from the state health commissioner requiring the local governments to enforce capacity limits in establishments and other social distancing mandates.
If they do not enforce compliance, Cuomo said, "they will actually be in violation of the law and they can be fined." He said problems across the state have continued even though "I have asked the local governments many times to actually do the compliance."
FISCAL CRISIS
The threat of fines comes at a time when municipal and county governments are facing a worsening fiscal crisis triggered by a steep decline in sales tax collections and other revenue shortfalls. Many communities have trimmed their payrolls and delayed purchases of equipment and projects requiring spending of funds from local treasuries.
It also comes amid what in recent days has been a slow but steady increase in coronavirus infections and new worrisome infection hotspots, primarily located in Brooklyn, Rockland County and Orange County.
New York's rise in coronavirus-related hospitalizations comes less than two weeks before a memoir authored by Cuomo, touting what he calls his "leadership lessons" for the nation amid the pandemic, is scheduled to be released by Crown Publishing Group.
Stephen Acquario, director of the Association of Counties, told CNHI that Cuomo's threat to levy fines "really rattled New York's local government officials."
Acquario said county governments have spearheaded contact tracing efforts and rapid response to clusters of infections when outbreaks occur.
He said his association fielded many complaints from local officials who viewed the threat as "most unusual, highly offensive and totally offensive."
"Our county governments are responsible for public health," Acquario said. "We take the job extremely seriously. And the veiled and not-so-veiled threats from the state of New York are not productive."
Cuomo noted the state government has financed public awareness campaigns to stress the importance of complying with his mask and social distancing edicts.
"The local governments' responsibility is to enforce the law," Cuomo said. "I don't need them to do a public education campaign."
SHERIFFS UPSET
Peter Kehoe, director of the New York Sheriffs' Association, said he was skeptical of Cuomo's authority to impose the threatened fines.
He also chided the state Legislature for leaving Cuomo with sweeping authority to control the state finances during the pandemic without the input of lawmakers, a decision hatched during state budget negotiations last March.
"For the last six or seven months, we have been living under a dictatorship, not a legislative system, which is kind of ridiculous," Kehoe said.
He said county sheriffs have already been enforcing mask-wearing when it is "appropriate" but have not been "in an inappropriate case," or when they simply lack the resources because of other pressing law enforcement concerns. Enforcement is also at the discretion of individual officers involved in the situations, Kehoe said.
"The governor has a whole army, called the State Police," he said. "I'm not sure why this obligation falls on the local police. We will continue to do our job as we see appropriate, and we hope he does his."
Cuomo has created a task force made up of troopers and state liquor inspectors to crack down on alleged violations of distancing and mask rules at restaurants. At times the governor has voiced frustration he has not received cooperation in that effort from New York City Police officers.
The statewide daily positive rate from coronavirus testing stood at 1.3% Friday. The North Country had the lowest infection rate in the state, at 0.25, while the upstate region with the highest rate of infections was Western New York, with 1.2%.
According to state officials, the statewide positive rate is being driven by clusters in 21 zip codes where the infection rate collectively averages 6.4%.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
