PLATTSBURGH — The North Country was cleared to enter Phase Four this Friday, but the governor says indoor malls, gyms and movie theaters are not to be included.
Up until Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo set the record straight this week, the region had expected to welcome these sectors back to business in the final phase of New York Forward.
Leah Cathers, assistant manager of Cumberland 12 Cinemas, said that local movie theater had assumed its reopening was in the near future.
"It was kind of a mixed reaction," Cathers said of hearing the news. "On the one hand, if that's what the officials think is best, we of course want everyone to be safe.
"But we're also super eager to get our customers back and get back to business."
PHASE FOUR
Under New York Forward's guidance, the state's economy has slowly reawakened from COVID-19 impacts.
The reopening plan, phasing regions back to work once they've met virus-related metrics, had been advertised with four phases.
Many had thought the fourth, and final, wave would have included any industries that had, until that point, been left untouched.
On Wednesday, the state issued guidance for the phase, siting Higher Education, Low-Risk Outdoor Arts & Entertainment, Low-Risk Indoor Arts & Entertainment and Media Production as the impacted industries.
The governor was clear to exclude indoor malls, gyms and movie theaters.
SMALL REGIONAL IMPACT
North Country Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Garry Douglas spoke at the Clinton County Health Department's Wednesday morning briefing, discussing the affected industries.
While area museums and media producers could reopen, overall, the chamber president, who referred to the coming reopenings as the "initial" steps of Phase Four, said, so far, the final phase wouldn't carry much weight in the North Country.
"(It will be a) very limited impact in the region in terms of the number of operations that are likely to be covered," he said.
Douglas advised businesses to generate a safety plan and to check out the state's guidelines featured online at: https://forward.ny.gov/phase-four-industries.
IF NOT NOW, WHEN?
So far, the state hasn't released a reopening date for the businesses left out of all of New York Forward's phases.
"We haven't gotten any information," Cather's told The Press-Republican of Cumberland 12. "Any information that we have gotten has been alongside the general public."
The North Country Chamber of Commerce, in its daily newsletter, said the industries would continue to be studied at the state level.
"It could be days, it could as soon as next week, but don't take that to the bank," Douglas said of the eventual reopenings. "At some point, we'll see a separate announcement on one or two or perhaps all of the these."
Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said, if not everything opens in Phase Four then, how many more phases will there be?
"To say there's not a Phase Five, but that there is a Phase 4.1 or 4.2 — that's just semantics," he said.
'MORE GUIDANCE'
Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) called for more guidance from the state for the region's fitness centers, malls, movie theaters and bowling alleys.
"While I am encouraged that dozens of categories such as indoor museums and outdoor events received guidance on how to open safely in this next phase, too many businesses have been left in a lurch," he says in a Wednesday night statement.
"It is clear that the North Country region will take longer to recover economically than some other regions, and we have worked hard to stop the spread and meet the necessary metrics to safely reopen. I am calling on the Executive to evaluate further businesses and provide guidance so that they can safely reopen.”
OTHER IMPACTS
Gov. Cuomo said regions in Phase Four would have an upped cap on social gatherings, allowing for a max of 50 people rather than 25.
The occupancy for indoor religious gatherings would also increase to 33 percent, up from 25 percent.
