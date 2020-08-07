BEEKMANTOWN — At least one area superintendent welcomed New York's announcement to open up classrooms for in-person learning this fall, saying few other states could claim a COVID-19 comeback story like the Empire State could.
"Which is great news," Beekmantown Central School District Superintendent Dan Mannix said Friday. "We love the fact that New York is doing so well after doing so poorly early on; that is exciting and encouraging."
The superintendent did caution district employees, parents, students and the community to hold out for future details on school reopenings, as some of the governor's comments may have sparked further confusion.
"It's quite the hurdle to cross and get everybody back on the same page."
OPEN FOR LEARNING
Mannix was alerted to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's Friday morning phone conference, during which the state leader announced that schools statewide could once again offer in-person curriculum this fall.
Virtual learning had been instituted in the spring in response to concerns over the novel coronavirus.
While it was rumored that New York students would be authorized to walk the hallways again this school year, it wasn't until the governor's recent announcement that the news became official.
School districts were required to have submitted three possible learning plans for the 2020/21 school year by Friday, July 31. Per Friday's announcement, those plans were expected to be the year's guidelines.
LINGERING QUESTIONS
While the governor gave districts more guidance or "tasks," like uploading virtual learning plans to school websites and advising district personnel to host question/answer periods with parents and teachers, Mannix said the call also prompted some inconsistencies between what Cuomo has said and what health and education officials have said.
"A big issue for parents, I think, is when he keeps saying, 'It's all about the schools and how they're going to test kids,'" Mannix told the Press-Republican. "But, we don't test kids. We send kids to the doctors to be tested. That's just not a school function and it never has been."
The superintendent said his reading of literature from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the New York State Education Department contrasted the governor's statements, saying schools would not and should not test their students.
The governor also said schools would need to describe proposed COVID-19 contact tracing plans, but the Beekmantown superintendent said, after speaking with the Clinton County Department of Health, those officials were to take the lead on that initiative.
"Even if we're hearing the (governor's) language wrong, the perception exists," Mannix said. "That's a piece of the press conference that we need to iron out."
PARENTS SPLIT
Mannix said Beekmantown Central had already hosted some virtual meetings with parents and teachers, hearing concerns about mask wearing and fielding questions about virtual learning.
Like some other area districts, Beekmantown plans to offer its families the choice between in-person and virtual schooling.
Via some polls, the district has learned that about 70 percent of its parents would like to send their kids to in-person school again, 29 percent want to stick with online classes and 1 percent were looking to homeschool this year.
Mannix expected parent opinions to vary from school district to school district.
"We've never had 100 percent attendance, maybe on a day or two, but never for a whole school year," he said. "And we always know that 6 percent of our kids are out absent, either sick or for doctor appointments. Knowing that 36 percent of our students won't be at the school is good because it reduces the density."
The other half of the equation, he added, were the teachers.
About 20 percent of those who answered the teacher poll said they would prefer virtual learning. Others were a mix of being flexible and preferring in person, Mannix said.
'A TEAM EFFORT'
While still awaiting state guidance, Mannix commended the region's superintendents.
"We are sharing best practices in research like you would not believe," he said. "If the public knew it, they would be totally amazed by the cooperation among all of the school districts.
"Like everything in the North Country, it's a team effort. Each plan is going to be different, because of the human resources and what they can do and their space, but the collaboration among the superintendents has been phenomenal.
The Press-Republican's attempts to contact other district superintendents were unsuccessful as of Friday evening.
