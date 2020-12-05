BEEKMANTOWN - A student at Cumberland Head Elementary School in the Beekmantown Central School District has tested positive for COVID-19.
Administrators moved quickly to close school early at Cumberland Head Friday afternoon in order to protect students and staff, and to begin the contact tracing procedures.
According to a message to the school community on line on ParentSquare, the Clinton County Health Department notified the district at roughly 11 a.m. Friday of a confirmed positive COVID case by a student who attends Cumberland Head Elementary School.
At 11:20 a.m., it was confirmed with the CCDoH that contract tracing and quarantine would be happening, the message said.
Parents were told that students would be released with parent pickup up at 1:05 p.m., and the school buses leaving at 1:15 p.m.
Under the heading: "What we know", the district listed several information points.
- The student visited with family members from New York City over the break.
- The student last attended school on Tuesday Dec. 1, 2020.
- The student rode the bus to school that day.
- The student has a family member who tested negative for the virus.
- The family member they visited tested positive on or about Dec. 1.
- The local family members were placed in quarantine on the afternoon of Dec. 1.
"We are in continuous contact with the health department and the local family members regarding this and other public health issues," the online message said.
"Only the Clinton County Health Department can conduct contact tracing. They will be reaching out to parents or other adults as they deem necessary. CHES will have staff members and students quarantined per DOH orders."
The message also included several information points under "Our Response."
In following the district’s comprehensive Reopening Plan, this situation falls in the category of Criteria M-1 on the Beekmantown Closure Response Chart.
Following that criteria, Cumberland Head Elementary School will be on Level 5 for remote instruction for 48 hours while assessing the situation and gathering information from the Department of Health.
BCSD will evaluate the need to extend remote learning beyond 48 hours as several factors come into play such as the number of adults quarantined who are needed to safely operate a school building.
Beekmantown Elementary, Beekmantown Middle School and High School will remain open.
Classrooms were sanitized and disinfected when the students went into quarantine and will be again today.
Classroom teachers will contact families through ParentSquare with further details.
Students placed in quarantine will be able to remotely join classrooms via Google Meet so they may continue their learning.
"Following national and local public health recommendations is the only way we will be able to offer in person education at the Beekmantown Central School," the message said.
"Please continue checking for communications as we strive to maintain transparency during this time. As always, any subsequent information will be shared as soon as we can.
"Please keep this family, our staff members and students in mind during this difficult time."
The ParentSquare message was signed by Cumberland Head Elementary School Principal Darcy Stoutenger and District Superintendent Daniel Mannix.
Mannix said Saturday that the school community would be updated over the weekend as new information became available.
