CROWN POINT – The health centers in Crown Point and Wilmington operated by University of Vermont Health Network-Elizabethtown Community Hospital will reopen Monday for just two days a week.
Officials for Elizabethtown Community Hospital said the two centers closed in mid-March “so resources could be realigned to prepare for COVID-19.”
Saturday hours at Elizabethtown Community Health Center were also suspended at that time and remain suspended.
Crown Point and Wilmington facilities will eventually return to being open five days a week, hospital spokesperson Elizabeth Rogers said.
“We are taking a phased approach to returning to normal hours of operation at all six health centers, and are hopeful that will happen in the coming weeks,” she told the Press-Republican.
“As routine visits were delayed, staff and PPE (personal protective equipment) from the Crown Point and High Peaks (Wilmington) health centers were redirected in preparation for a potential COVID-19 surge.”
The Crown Point and Wilmington health centers will be open on Mondays and Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting May 4. The other health centers in the group, in Elizabethtown, Willsboro, Westport, and AuSable Forks are open five days a week.
Patients can expect to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and are required to wear a mask, said Jeanne Hummel, manager of the UVM Health Network-Elizabethtown Community Hospital Health Centers.
“We provide masks right at the door for patients,” she said in a news release.
“And, although it’s not required, those who wish to check in by phone and wait in their vehicles may do so.”
She said staff are doing everything they can to accommodate patients and provide a safe environment.
“More and more patients are scheduling routine tele-health visits, which means we have the ability to stagger in-person appointments and greatly reduce or eliminate waiting room traffic.”
Until the Crown Point and High Peaks Health centers resume operations five days a week, patients can receive care via virtual visits or in person Monday through Friday at the AuSable Forks, Elizabethtown Community, Willsboro’s Smith House, or Westport health centers.
“We want our patients to know that they can safely get the care they need,” said the UVM Health Network-Elizabethtown Community Hospital Medical Director for Primary Care Dr. Rob Demuro in the release.
“We take every precaution to keep our patients and staff safe, and urge people not to delay necessary care. A small health issue can become a serious one if left untreated.”
The Crown Point Health Center Food Pantry, located within the health center, is available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The health center and food pantry schedules will be reassessed in the coming weeks to determine when it will be appropriate to return to normal operations, Rogers said.
