Crown Point super: Student 'apparently came to school sick'

CROWN POINT – Crown Point Central School has switched from in-person to online learning after a student tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
Essex County Health Department Director of Public Health Linda Beers notified Crown Point Central School of a positive COVID-19 test from a student late Thursday afternoon.
School Superintendent Shari Brannock said the student apparently came to school sick.
“The student had a COVID symptom, went to the nurse, and was sent home to seek medical treatment and be tested,” Brannock said by email.
School officials immediately notified the school community upon learning of the test results, Brannock said
“We are ready to go for remote learning (Friday),” she said. “Our staff and families have been doing this since spring. Recently, since return to in-person learning, Sept. 8, we have followed reopening plans for a continuation of learning, which includes remote shifts.”
Under the school’s reopening plan, when a positive case of COVID-19 is identified, the school transitions to remote learning for a minimum of 24 hours in order to perform deep cleaning and assist the Health Department with contact tracing activities.
“Given the scope of these types of events in the school setting, we will remain on a remote learning plan through at least Tuesday, Oct, 13, with a tentative plan to have students and staff return on Wednesday, Oct. 14,” said Brannock.
“As we evaluate the level of exposure, in consultation with the Health Department, we will reassess the feasibility of bringing people back into the building on that date.”
Brannock said teachers, support staff and students have been following all CDC, State Education Department and State Department of Health protocols.
“We will work with all involved to remedy the situation and resume in-person classes as soon as possible,” she said. “CPCS is a big family who will get through this together.”
Beers said the school’s response has been excellent and they’re coordinating contact tracing right now.
“The school district is doing everything we would want them to do in order to keep the health and safety of students and staff at the forefront,” Beers said.
“We are working with administration to quickly identify anyone at risk of exposure so that those individuals can be quarantined and monitored by our department.”
Beers said along with isolating the positive case and quarantining school contacts, the County Health Department “is conducting a thorough case investigation to identify any other community exposures outside the school setting that may have occurred.”
She said anyone identified as a direct contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case will receive a call from a Health Department staff member.
Anyone with questions or concerns related to COVID-19 can call the Essex County Public Health Department at 518-873-3500 or visit the website at www.co.essex.ny.us/Health or the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/EssexCountyPublicHealth.
