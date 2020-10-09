CROWN POINT — A Crown Point Central School student has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the school to move to remote learning through at least Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Essex County Director of Public Health Linda Beers notified CPCS of the case late Thursday afternoon. According to a press release, CPCS Superintendent Shari Brannock immediately communicated that information to the school community.
Per the school's reopening plan, when a positive case is identified, the school will transition to remote learning for at least 24 hours in order to perform deep cleaning and help the Essex County Health Department with contact tracing.
Brannock said there was a tentative plan to have students and staff return Wednesday, Oct. 14.
“As we evaluate the level of exposure, in consultation with the health department, we will reassess the feasibility of bringing people back into the building on that date."
Beers said in a statement that district personnel were doing everything the health department would want them to do to prioritize the health and safety of students and staff.
“We are working with administration to quickly identify anyone at risk of exposure so that those individuals can be quarantined and monitored by our department."
Along with isolating the positive student and quarantining their school contacts, the health department is conducting a thorough case investigation to identify other community exposures that may have occurred, the release said.
“If you have been identified as a direct contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case, you will receive a call from one of our health department staff members,” Beers said.
Anyone with COVID-19-related questions or concerns can call the Essex County Health Department at 518-873-3500, visit the department's website at www.co.essex.ny.us/Health or go to its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/EssexCountyPublicHealth.
