Crown Point all in-house for reopening

CROWN POINT – Based on requests from parents, Crown Point Central School students will head back to classes in-person on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
The school surveyed parents to see if they’d prefer in-person or remote learning, and the majority asked for in-person, school officials said.
Crown Point Superintendent Shari Brannock said the district then developed a plan for reopening in-person.
“CPCS is ready for reopening in-person on Sept. 8 for all students in grades K-12,” she said. “All of our staff and teachers have worked extremely hard to meet the challenges and comply with the CDC, DOH (State Department of Health) and NYSED (New York State Education Department) guidelines.”
They will also accommodate parents who prefer remote learning for their children.
“Some families have chosen to learn remotely for the first quarter until Nov. 6,” Brannock said. “They will begin virtual classes by the end of next week. Although our traditional routines may look different, we have done our very best to make our building a safe, welcoming place for our students and teachers to reconnect and learn. We are very excited to start the new school year.”
Brannock said all teachers and staff have returned for 2020-21.
“All CPCS teachers and staff are on board to reunite our Panther family.”
Students will be screened and temperatures taken when they board the school bus or enter the school if they didn’t take the bus.
“Students and staff will wear masks consistently, except when engaged in instruction and seated at a desk that is socially distant from peers and staff,” the plan says. “Staff and students will not be required to wear masks all day long, but must when social distancing cannot be assured.”
Special education students will also be on-site and will receive all their regular instruction.
Pre-K students will utilize distance learning at first, but may transition to in-person at some point.
“Breakfast and lunch will be served in classrooms and in outdoor spaces while practicing social distancing,” according to the reopening plan.
Gym classes will be held outside when possible and activities will be unstructured.
“When possible, students will spend free time outside where there is more fresh air and physical distancing is easier,” the plan states.
The plan calls for students and staff to wash hands frequently with soap and hot water and hand sanitizer will be available. All classrooms and buses will be frequently disinfected.
If a student shows signs of COVID-19, the school has an isolation room until he or she can be taken home, and contact tracing will be done, the plan says.
A COVID outbreak could result in a return to remote learning for all, the district said.
