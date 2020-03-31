PLATTSBURGH — With the COVID-19 pandemic in full swing, Christine Peters says the job of CPS case workers has become more difficult, but not impossible.
The director of legal and social services said, as of Monday, the Clinton County Child Protective Services unit was up and running, receiving reports as usual.
"It's a bit more of challenge," Peters said, adding that, prior to the pandemic and in certain situations, workers could speak with kids during their regularly-scheduled school days.
"We aren't able to do that," she continued, referencing the move towards distance, or at-home, learning. "We still conduct business in the summer when school is out of session, so, we just kind of switched our mindset to that."
ROLE OF CPS
Clinton County Child Protective Services unit investigates countywide reports of child abuse and/or neglect that have been made to the New York State Central Register.
The investigation process includes a range of interviews, observations and other forms of information gatherings in order to protect the child, determine allegation validity, evaluate any maltreatment not reported and determine the services necessary for future protection, its website says.
To report suspected abuse or maltreatment, Peters says to call state's register at 1-800-342-3720.
For immediate concerns, call local police or dial 911.
NO RESPITES
A major worry for CPS workers during the novel coronavirus pandemic were possible stresses at home, Peters said.
"Families are spending a lot of time together indoors, in their homes," she said. "They don't have a lot of the ability to plan for a respite, or for a child to stay with grandma or grandpa.
Those are some of things that help relieve stress for people who may or may not have great family dynamics."
With that in mind, Peters thought the period of high stress could build into household battles.
"We are certainly very concerned about how this is going to impact our caseload, our families and other families that we haven’t interacted with yet."
NO SLOWDOWN
Typically speaking, Peters said CPS received about 30 percent to 35 percent of its referrals from school professionals, like teachers.
The director had assumed, with students not at school five days per week, that the total number of referrals would decrease, but that wasn't the case.
"We aren't seeing the same number of school referrals," she said, "(but) we have not seen the slowdown that we expected.
We're still getting between five and eight reports a day — that's about average."
So while teachers were not reporting as many cases, Peters said health-care professionals, like councilors, as well as everyday people, were.
'ADULT TIME-OUT'
To help alleviate some at-home stress, Peters said caretakers should find a way to disconnect.
"We are suggesting people take a walk," she said. "If there is some way you can disengage and go take an 'adult time-out' — we're encouraging people to do that.
Everybody wants to send kids to time-out, but, sometimes, if you're really not getting control over your own emotions, an adult time-out is helpful."
And when handling school work and other things, Peters said the adults should pick their battles.
"Is it really important that they finish all that math sheet today? Could they finish it tomorrow?"
KEEP IT LIGHT
The director's main advice? Try and keep it light.
"The same thing that is stressful about all of this is also a positive," Peters said. "A lot of families are spending time together; some are playing board games, playing cards.
Find an activity to do together that is not going to cause a lot of stress, that doesn’t have high stakes."
Peters's examples were a carefree game of Go Fish or having kids help with meal prep.
"Nobody is fighting about winning or losing," she said of the latter, of which her own kids had so far enjoyed. "It's about taking turns and showing them how to do things that they might not normally be interested in or have time for."
GETTING CREATIVE
If, however, some kids were found in risky situations, Peters said CPS was still on the case.
In doing face-to-face home visits, safety practices were enacted, like asking questions about recent travel and/or possible COVID-19 symptoms.
Getting kids one-on-one for questioning could be harder at home, Peters said, adding that, when faced with an unwilling parent, caseworkers were armed with their clipboard and personality.
"We really have to engage with people and impress upon them the importance of talking to their child privately," she said. "We approach it from the standpoint that, in this report, we assume they're innocent."
While it could be trickier than usual, especially while maintaining appropriate social distance, Peters said, CPS employees were getting creative.
COMMUNITY WATCH
At a time when staying inside was important, Peters said many weren't out in the community much and may not notice neighborhood kids in need.
"But if you know a neighbor that doesn't have food or a child who is not getting their prescription medications you could report that," she said. "Or, people are desperate in times like this and if they have to go to the grocery store, they might being leaving kids alone."
Also, she added, look for kids wandering, who may be too young to be alone or not properly dressed for the weather.
"Those are sorts of things that we might see in our normal, daily interactions."
