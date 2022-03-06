All New Yorkers age 5 or older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments are available at multiple sites throughout the North Country.
Please note that the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are NOT authorized for those younger than 18. The Pfizer vaccine IS authorized for 5- to 15-year-olds, and federally approved for those age 16 or older. The Moderna vaccine is federally approved for those 18 or older.
Pediatric Pfizer vaccine doses are now authorized for 5- to 11-year-olds. Go to vaccinefinder.org/search/ to find clinics and locations with available vaccine based on age group and zip code. You can also text your zip code to 438829 or call 1-800-232-0233.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive additional, or third, doses of the vaccine. Learn more about who falls into that category at tinyurl.com/yamun2ar.
Booster doses are authorized for anyone 12 or older who completed the Pfizer vaccine series at least five months ago, and anyone 18 or older who completed the Moderna vaccine series at least five months ago or received the J&J vaccine at least two months ago. Learn more about booster dose eligibility at tinyurl.com/ukrh8u7c.
HEALTH DEPARTMENT CLINICS
The Essex County Health Department will offer first and booster dose appointments on Monday mornings throughout March at its office, 132 Water St. in Elizabethtown.
Pre-register based on desired vaccine at the links below or call ECHD at 518-873-3500 for assistance. Those looking to schedule second dose Moderna or Pfizer doses are asked to call ECHD for an appointment.
• Pfizer first dose: tinyurl.com/5cnmdr43
• Moderna first dose: tinyurl.com/yzm3wenv
• Johnson & Johnson first dose: tinyurl.com/2p8pmjkf
• Booster doses (all three vaccines available): tinyurl.com/2h8j8zvk
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe's Health Services will hold vaccine clinics at the agency's main campus, 404 State Route 37 in Akwesasne, throughout each week:
• Pediatric Pfizer vaccine clinics will take place every Tuesday from 3 to 5 p.m. These will be walk-in clinics, but appointments are preferred and can be made by calling 518-358-3142.
• Walk-in vaccination clinics for anyone age five or older will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays. No appointment is needed.
• Vaccines are offered by appointment only on Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. Call 518-358-3142 to schedule an appointment.
Flu shots are available by request at all vaccination clinics.
The Clinton County Health Department will hold a vaccine clinic from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 10 at its office, 133 Margaret St. in Plattsburgh. Pre-register at the links below.
• Pfizer pediatric first dose: tinyurl.com/55yvfayu
• Pfizer pediatric second dose: tinyurl.com/38m7k4j8
• Pfizer first dose: tinyurl.com/46vvj8bf
• Pfizer second dose: tinyurl.com/266m9u3m
• Moderna first dose: tinyurl.com/2p8hfudm
• Moderna second dose: tinyurl.com/38m7k4j8
• Booster dose: tinyurl.com/bpyh6pr3
To register for a third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, contact CCHD at 518-565-4848 or visit vaccines.gov.
HOSPITALS/HEALTH CENTERS
Hudson Headwaters Health Network health centers have vaccines available. To check availability or sign up for an appointment, call a health center directly.
PHARMACIES
Appointments are available at pharmacies throughout the region. Third doses and booster doses are available at the following pharmacies:
• Walgreens: Visit http://www.walgreens.com/covidvaccine or call the stores directly.
• Kinney Drugs: Visit https://www.kinneydrugs.com/locations/appointments/. Put in your zip code to see if there are appointments at that location.
• Price Chopper/Market 32: All participating stores are now offering walk-in appointments for customers age 18 or over, though it is recommended to call ahead to check availability of doses.
• Walmart: Visit https://www.walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/1228302.
• CVS Pharmacy: Visit https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/get-vaccinated.
• Hannaford: Visit https://www.hannaford.com/pharmacy/covid-19-vaccine or call the pharmacies directly.
The following also offer COVID vaccines:
• Adirondack Apothecary (locations in Moriah, Schroon Lake and Willsboro): Visit https://adk.timetap.com/#/.
• Maggy Pharmacy in Dannemora: Visit https://maggypharmacy.net/ to sign up for an available appointment or the vaccine waitlist.
• Cornerstone Drug and Gift in Rouses Point: Visit https://www.cornerstonedrug.com.
ASSISTANCE REGISTERING
Seniors can contact their local offices for the aging:
• Clinton County: 518-565-4620
• Essex County: 518-873-3695
• Franklin County: 518-481-1526
All are welcome to contact local health departments:
• Clinton County: 518-565-4840
• Essex County: 518-873-3500
• Franklin County: 518-481-1111
