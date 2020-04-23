ELIZABETHTOWN – The University of Vermont Health Network-Elizabethtown Community Hospital has started offering COVID-19 testing by appointment to residents who have a valid reason.
The testing includes Elizabethtown Community Hospital Ticonderoga Campus, formerly Moses-Ludington Hospital.
The outpatient service will be provided daily at the facilities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The testing involves a sample taken via nasal swab and sent to the New York State Health Department Lab at Wadsworth Center in Albany, with an estimated two to three-day turnaround.
“Viral testing starts today (April 23) and does not require a provider’s order,” hospital spokesperson Elizabeth Rogers said.
To schedule a test appointment in Elizabethtown, call (518) 873-3069, and in Ticonderoga, (518) 585-3927.
According to Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Clauss, the hospital testing service will be available to people with respiratory symptoms or other symptoms suggestive of COVID-19, those with exposure to a suspected or confirmed case, and to those whose return to work depends on a negative test result.
“Increased testing in our area will help inform decisions on how residents can safely return to work,” said Clauss in a news release. “We want to do everything we can with the resources available to us to support those efforts and keep our community safe.”
Clauss said the hospitals have expanded eligibility for testing because there is now secure access to testing supplies.
“Testing and isolating positive cases is the best way for us to avoid a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in Essex County,” said Essex County Public Health Department Director Linda Beers in the release. “The latest shipment will bolster testing capacity in the region.”
The Essex County Office of Emergency Services recently received 75 COVID-19 test kits, the second such shipment from the state.
“We have been working closely with our area health care providers to advocate for increased testing and expanded eligibility. With our support of additional test kits, and Elizabethtown Community Hospital’s efforts to provide care across the county regardless of whether they have a provider or insurance, we are seeing the barriers of transportation and cost eliminated for our residents looking to be tested,” said Beers.
Some towns are distributing free cloth masks donated by a maker of undergarments.
Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava said the Essex County Office of Emergency Services has received a shipment of cloth masks that were donated by the Haynes Company.
“Each town has received a limited supply to distribute to our residents,” he said. “Each packet has 5 masks that are washable up to 15 times. We will have the masks available at the town offices, in a tote on the front steps, as we can’t allow the public into the office.”
He said the supply is limited, so take only one packet per family. The Town Hall is at 38 Park Place in Port Henry.
The masks will be available Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., until gone.
Scozzafava said residents of other towns should call their town halls for information on how to get masks.
Rogers said in-person and tele-health appointments are also available at the hospital’s health centers in AuSable Forks, Elizabethtown, Westport, and Willsboro.
“We temporarily closed our Crown Point and Wilmington (High Peaks) Health centers to realign resources to support our COVID-19 response,” she said. “We are hopeful these locations will reopen in the coming weeks.”
She said the health centers that are open are accepting new patients and offering next-day appointments. For more information, call (518) 873-6896.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.