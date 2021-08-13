PLATTSBURGH — Tri-county health departments reported 47 new COVID cases Thursday.
Thirty-one of those were detected over the period since Monday. Clinton and Essex county health departments report COVID case updates twice each week, while Franklin County Public Health shares whenever there is a change in case counts.
GET VACCINATED
Clinton County Health Department said 14 new lab-confirmed COVID cases had been reported since Monday.
The agency noted that 42% of all cases over the past month have been "breakthrough" cases among those who are fully vaccinated.
"In most of these cases, the vaccine is doing what it’s supposed to — reduce the severity of symptoms, chances of hospitalization and death," CCHD said. "None of these cases have required hospitalization."
CCHD recommends that all residents, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks indoors, avoid crowds and high-risk activities, wash their hands frequently and get vaccinated.
"Getting vaccinated reduces your chances of contracting COVID-19, protects you from severe illness requiring hospitalization and helps to eliminate the virus’ ability to mutate and create new variants."
KEEP COMMUNITY SAFE
Essex County reported 17 new cases since Monday, while Franklin County added 16 new cases on Thursday alone.
Their active totals were 24 and 36, respectively. In Franklin County, 97 people total were in isolation or quarantine.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe's Emergency Operations Center and Health Services reported four new COVID cases in the southern portion of Akwesasne Thursday.
One individual was hospitalized and 14 active cases were under the tribe's jurisdiction. An additional 15 people were in quarantine.
"Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, mask wearing is highly advised, and is still mandatory for those who are not fully vaccinated," the tribe said in a press release.
"Children under 12 years old are not eligible and are depending on adults to get vaccinated to protect them. Please do your part and get vaccinated if you are eligible and help keep our community safe."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.