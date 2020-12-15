PLATTSBURGH — Health officials in Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were once again busy tracking more COVID-19 cases over the past weekend.
CLINTON
The number of active cases Monday was up in Clinton County to 124 from 92 last Friday. There were 95 positive cases recorded over the weekend and 63 people added to the recovered list.
The county said that about 25 percent of the new cases were inmates at Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora.
"We continue to see many close contacts of positive cases becoming positive, as well as many new cases associated with small gatherings and “informal” interactions with friends and family members," a message on the County Health Department's Facebook page said.
"But understand that CCHD does not oversee or regulate State Correctional Facilities. In addition, guidelines for essential workers (such as the ability to work while under quarantine), are set by NYS, not CCHD."
FRANKLIN and ESSEX
In Franklin County, the number of positive active cases rose to 154 on Monday, up from 148 on Sunday. There were 18 new positives on Monday with 12 newly resolved cases.
Essex County saw a drop from 64 active cases on Friday to 60 on Monday. There were 25 new cases reported over the weekend with 9 of them inmates at FCI Ray Brook.
An employee of the Clinton County Nursing Home tested positive over the weekend.
"This individual has limited exposure with our residents, wore a face mask, eye protection and practiced social distancing at all times while in the nursing home," a statement from the county said.
"This employee was notified and is self-quarantining at home. Unfortunately, this individual is experiencing some symptoms consistent with COVID-19. To protect this individual’s privacy, we are unable to share more specific information."
Nursing Home Administrator Wendie Bishop said she wanted to assure the public that the Clinton County Nursing Home has protocols in place for infection control and prevention of the spread of disease.
All staff wear face masks, eye protection, are screened before their shift, socially distance whenever possible and are tested for COVID-19 weekly.
"The safety and well-being of our residents and staff is paramount. We are working closely with the Clinton County Health Department and the New York State Health Department of Health’s Division of Health Care Epidemiology to ensure we are following all recommended guidelines," Bishop said.
A staff member of Plattsburgh Rehabilitation and Nursing Center also tested positive over the weekend.
Out of 163 test results from testing dates of Dec. 7 and 9, one was positive, Administrator Elena Vega-Castro said in a message to staff.
The staff member is quarantined and Plattsburgh Rehabilitation is continuing to work with the county health department.
"Unfortunately this extends our resident isolation and suspension of visitation thru Dec. 27, pending no new positive results," Vega-Castro said.
"On a positive note, we will have our COVID Vaccine clinic tentatively on Dec. 30. As always, prayers are welcome and stay safe."
Health officials urged residents to take precaution.
"This holiday season has and will continue to look very different from those in the past," a message from the Clinton County said.
"We continue to encourage all residents to take appropriate precautions, including wearing a facemask, watching your distance (maintaining 6 feet from others), washing your hands often, staying home when sick, avoiding crowds and gatherings, and reducing your contact with others outside of your household as much as possible."
