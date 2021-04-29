LAKE PLACID — A cluster of COVID-19 cases has been identified at Northwood School.
According to updates posted on the independent boarding school's website, it appears a case was first identified Sunday evening when a student in the boys soccer cohort, who resides in the Second East Dormitory, tested positive. As a result, the entire hall was put on precautionary quarantine until contact tracing was completed.
Testing of the entire cohort Monday led to the discovery of seven additional cases on the boys soccer team. At the time, Assistant Head for School Life John Spear said all the positive students were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms, and had been removed from the dorm to be placed in isolation.
On Wednesday, Northwood announced that another student in the soccer cohort residing in Second East had tested positive.
Then on Thursday, Spear said routine surveillance testing from earlier in the week revealed a positive case in the girls hockey cohort.
"We will begin an all-school quarantine today that will last at least until we have test results, which we expect on Friday evening. All classes for the rest of the week are remote and all other in-person activities are canceled."
Spear said the purpose of the quarantine is to stop the spread of the virus at Northwood.
Essex County Health Department Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh said in a daily update that congregate living situations are known to present a greater risk of spread.
"As with all local schools, our department has been working with this school since the beginning of the pandemic. The school continues its proactive approach to preventing and halting the spread of COVID-19."
She added that ECHD continues to meet the gold standard of contacting those who test positive within 24 hours, and those who must quarantine within 48 hours.
"We remind all to stay vigilant — practice social distancing, wear a mask, wash your hands often and get vaccinated as soon as you can!"
