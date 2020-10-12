COVID cluster hits Port Henry senior complex

PORT HENRY – The Lee House senior apartments in Port Henry are under lockdown after a COVID-19 cluster erupted there over the weekend.
Three of the 40 residents of the 4318 Main St. building have tested positive so far for the coronavirus and are in isolation.
A single case of COVID-19 was identified on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 10, then on Sunday, Oct. 11, two additional cases were confirmed by tests, according to the Essex County Public Health Department.
The state has supplied county health agencies and hospitals with rapid test kits for COVID-19, and the kits generate results in 15 minutes.
The Essex County Board of Supervisors, serving as the Essex County Board of Health, suspended visitors at the Lee House apartments for at least 14 days. That was put in place to prevent additional spread of the virus while the investigation continues, officials said.
Signs on the doors of the Lee House Monday said no visitors were allowed. Residents were also told not to leave the building.
“The Health Department is working on identifying and isolating all cases and identifying and quarantining all contacts,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Chairman Shaun Gilliland (R-Willsboro) in a news release.
“Suspending visitation is a step we can take to prevent any additional contacts from occurring within the facility while the Health Department conducts its investigation.”
“Our department supports this decision by Chairman Gillilland and the Board of Supervisors,” said Director of Public Health Linda Beers.
“We aim to prevent further infections and limit the impact on the community.”
At the Lake Champlain Bible Fellowship in Port Henry, the Rev. Ric Lewis announced his church would suspend in-person services for 14 days due to the nearby outbreak.
Contact tracing and testing and quarantining is underway now at the Lee House to limit the outbreak.
“We again remind everyone to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, practice social distancing, wear a mask in public and wash your hands frequently,” Beers said.
She said the Essex County Public Health Department was working closely with county departments and agencies, local hospital and healthcare partners, and the State Department of Health in the COVID-19 response effort.
The Lee House apartments in the town of Moriah’s Port Henry hamlet provides efficiency, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments for senior citizens, 62 years of age or older, and handicapped/disabled individuals, regardless of age.
It is owned and operated by the Housing Assistance Program of Essex County.
