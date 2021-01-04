PLATTSBURGH - The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Clinton County skyrocketed over the New Year weekend by 232.
According to the Clinton County Health Department dashboard posted today, the 232 additional lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive cases were reported since the last update on Dec. 31.
The county now has a total of 369 positive cases.
"With the significant uptick in cases we are seeing, we ask that residents limit their time in the community as much as possible," a statement said.
"Stick to essential trips or visits like going work or school, medical appointments, or shopping for necessities. Shopping trips should be limited to single-person trips to avoid unnecessary crowding in stores.
"Continue to practice prevention methods such as wearing a mask that goes over your nose and mouth; keeping at least six feet between yourself and others; avoiding crowds and gatherings; washing your hands often or using a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol; staying home when you are sick and; reducing contact with those who do not live in your household."
More will be added to this story later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.