COVID cases found at Ti nursing home, school

Elderwood residents are being offered further, confirmatory testing at the facility on Friday, Nov. 6, the Health Department said.
“Our department reached out to offer testing assistance, if needed, to Elderwood,” said Essex County Director of Public Health Linda Beers in a release. “We confirmed they have adequate testing capacity and their plans are spot-on with an appropriate testing plan given this scenario. We ensured Elderwood had contacted New York State Department of Health and they had. We’re all working collaboratively to ensure the health and safety of all the Elderwood residents, staff and the community.”
Elderwood Senior Care operates several nursing homes in New York state, Vermont and Rhode Island and is headquartered in Buffalo.
STUDENT ISOLATED
At Ticonderoga Central School, Interim School Superintendent Cynthia Ford-Johnston said she learned Wednesday morning of a COVID-19 positive case after being notified by a parent.
She said she immediately isolated the student to be sent home, kept other students in the Pre-K classroom and notified the Essex County Public Health Department.
The Health Department started the investigation immediately with the school to identify the student’s contacts there, and with the family, to identify household and community contacts.
The Pre-K student was present for in-person learning on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 3 and 4.
“The student was very contained within the classroom during the time,” Ford-Johnston said in a release.
LOW RISK OF EXPOSURE
Because of how the Pre-K classroom was set up in the building and the safety practices the district has in place, the expected risk of exposure is low, she said.
“The student had no symptoms and was only tested as related to travel plans,” said Ford-Johnston. “The student did not ride a bus or have other opportunities to spread COVID in the building.
“The district has been working collaboratively with the Essex County Health Department to ensure the health and safety of the whole district right along,” she continued. “We have been planning for COVID-19 situations so we could take immediate actions as we did (Wednesday).”
The district is staying with in-person student learning without interruption, Ford-Johnston said.
“The positive case is isolating at home and those identified as contacts are being reached by our department,” Beers said.
She said anyone determined to be a contact of the student will receive a call from the Health Department to discuss their risk and the measures necessary to reduce further infections.
Beers said questions about COVID-19 can be directed to the Essex County Public Health Department at 518-873-3500. Additional information is available on the website, www.co.essex.ny.us/Health, or Facebook page, facebook.com/EssexCountyPublicHealth.
Besides Ticonderoga, Essex County had three new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, one in Chesterfield and two in North Elba.
