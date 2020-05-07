PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that affects various parts of the community.
Waste management board holding remote meeting
MALONE — The Franklin County Solid Waster Management Authority will be holding a meeting via Zoom on May 20.
The meeting will start at 3 p.m., and the public can access it by dialing in 1-929-205-6099 and entering the meeting ID 818 8413 7063 and password 097337.
School announces voter requirements for upcoming district election
ELLENBURG — Listed below are Northern Adirondack Central School’s eligibility requirements for voters at a district election.
A person is eligible to vote in the election of members of the board of education and upon all other matters if the person is:
1. A citizen of the United States
2. Eighteen years of age or older
3. A resident* within the district for a period of thirty days preceding the election at which they offer to vote.
4. Registered to vote in general elections or personally registered with the school district.
*A resident is a person who makes their home within the district, whether or not that person is a property owner. A person who rents within the district is a resident, and may be eligible to vote provided they meet all other requirements listed above. However, a person who owns property within the district and makes their home outside the district is not eligible to vote.
ORDA to hold videoconference meeting
LAKE PLACID — The ORDA Board of Directors will meet on May 11 at 11 am for its regularly scheduled meeting via a video conference.
The meeting will not be open to the public, but the public will be able to listen remotely with the following information:
Call Line: +1 716-371-1579
Pass Code: 215 417 10
NAC opens kindergarten, pre-k registration
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack Central School District has begun the kindergarten and pre-k registration process.
Children turning 5 years old on or before December 1, 2020 and are residents of the school district, are eligible to
enter kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year.
Registration paperwork has been mailed out to all students currently in our student management system. If you have not received paperwork,
please contact the district and a packet will be mailed out to you.
After receiving the packet, you will need to return the following mandatory paperwork:
Because of the school building being closed, the school does not yet know what the screening process
will entai, but the following documents are required to complete the registration process down the line:
New York State law requires that all incoming kindergarten students have a physical examination prior to entry into school. This physical may be dated any time within one year prior to the first day of school.
If you have any questions, call the elementary office at 594-3986 or send an email to Tricia Brassard at tbrassard@nacs1.org.
PRE-K
Children turning 4 years old on or before December 1, 2020 and are residents of the school district, are eligible to apply for Pre-Kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year.
Applications have been mailed out to all potentially eligible children who are currently in our student management system.
If you have not received an application and would like one, please contact us and one will be mailed to you. Due to the uncertainty of the current circumstances with the COVID-19 pandemic, we do not have a specific timeline for when the selection process and screening will take place.
Any further questions can be directed to Ms. Lisa M. Silver at 594-3986.
Volunteers invited to serve on Willsboro Central School Athletic or Student Handbook committees
WILLSBORO — Committee meetings will be held virtually via Google Meet on May 21, with the Athletic Handbook meeting at 10 a.m. followed by the Student Handbook meeting at 11 a.m.
Interested people should contact the main office at 963-4456 or district@willsborocsd.org by May 15.
School board to meet via WebEx
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Boquet Valley Central School District Board of Education will hold its regular monthly meeting on May 12 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will be conducted remotely via WebEx only, with no public, in-person access.
Remote participants may access the meeting online at https://bit.ly/3dmFzHs or participate by phone at 1-415-655-0001 United State Toll (New York City).
The meeting will also be recorded and transcribed. An anticipated executive session will occur at the end of the meeting.
Golf course to open
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Cobble Hill Golf Course will open to members May 8.
There will be no daily green fees.
To obtain a membership, call 518-873-6555.
