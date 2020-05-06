PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that affects various parts of the community.
Virtual week of caring raises thousands
PLATTSBURGH — WPTZ NBC5 and The United Way of the Adirondack’s “Virtual” week of caring, held April 20 to 25, saw contributions of approximately $25,000 over three funds, to benefit the United Way of the Adirondacks.
Additionally, an estimated 5,000 volunteer hours were provided during the week.
This virtual initiative spanned six days, raised awareness for local community members in need and brought out thousands of volunteers.
“Our virtual volunteering event was a week full of kindness, compassion and generosity; once again, we saw the caring nature of people across the Adirondack region shine true and proud," said John Bernardi, president and CEO of United Way of the Adirondack Region, Inc.
The virtual week of caring was hosted on NBC5 and all its digital platforms.
County board to hold meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Board of Health will meet at the Clinton County Government Center on May 18 at 7 p.m.
This meeting will not be open to the public.
Members of the public that would like to express their concerns/comments can do so by emailing: health@clintoncountygov.com.
Requests to address the Board of Health must be received at health@clintoncountygov.com at least two working days prior to meeting.
Fire department offering WiFi
ELLENBURG — The Ellenburg Center Fire Department is offering free WiFi to Northern Adirondack Central School students and members of the community.
The WiFi is accesible from your vehicle in the parking lot of the station at 1 Church St., Ellenburg Center.
The WiFi name is ECFD Community Connection and no password is required.
Please park on the west side of the building as to not block the bay doors.
To remain compliant with the current state shutdown regulations, the department asks that you remain in your vehicle.
School board holding remote workshop
PERU — The Peru Central School Board of Education will hold a remote budget workshop meeting on May 12 at 6 p.m.
The public may view the meeting live at tinyurl.com/y9lahufq.
The meeting will also be recorded and available on the district website, perucsd.org.
Note that the regular monthly board meeting originally scheduled for May 12 has been postponed until May 19.
The full agendas for both meetings will be available on the district website.
School announces voter requirements for upcoming district election
ELLENBURG — Listed below are Northern Adirondack Central School’s eligibility requirements for voters at a district election.
A person is eligible to vote in the election of members of the board of education and upon all other matters if the person is:
1. A citizen of the United States
2. Eighteen years of age or older
3. A resident within the district for a period of thirty days preceding the election at which they offer to vote.
4. Registered to vote in general elections or personally registered with the school district.
Senators advocate for P-EBT program approval
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) co-signed a letter last week to urge the Trump administration to approve New York State's request to operate the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
The P-EBT program would provide assistance to families of children eligible for free or reduced meals as they deal with school closures.
According to a press release, New York State submitted its plan for P-EBT on March 25, but approval was still pending last week.
"New York schools have been closed for over a month and with no end in sight to these measures, it’s clear this program is desperately needed," Gillibrand said in a statement.
"We can no longer delay getting food to those that need it most and I urge the administration to quickly approve New York State’s request."
"We must get this food assistance to these students and their families as soon as possible and ensure that New York’s hungry children are fed," Schumer added.
Gillibrand supports protections for people with disabilities
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Last week, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) co-signed a letter to Congressional leaders urging them to prioritize the needs of Americans with disabilities in the next coronavirus relief package.
“The coronavirus outbreak has exacerbated inequalities that people with disabilities face in our country, putting them at even greater risk of harm and economic uncertainty,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
“Congress has a responsibility to support every American during this crisis. We must prioritize relief for those in need and I’m proud to work to ensure people with disabilities are prioritized in the next legislative package.”
Gillibrand and other senators outlined several suggestions including boosting Medicaid funding to support people with disabilities, providing emergency income relief and expanding access to personal protective equipment.
Stefanik requests expanded telehealth for veterans, servicemembers
SARATOGA — Last week, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik co-signed a letter sent to the Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs requesting expanded telehealth services through TRICARE for veterans and servicemembers experiencing mental health issues during the COVID-19 crisis.
According to a press release, TRICARE only permits military members and their families who are battling serious mental health illnesses access to intensive outpatient programs and partial hospitalization programs.
The letter specifically asks that veterans and servicemembers who are experiencing less severe mental health issues have access to telehealth appointments and services covered by TRICARE.
"The COVID-19 crisis has caused an increase in stress and poor mental health for many people across the country, and members of our military are certainly not excluded from this uptick," Stefanik said in a statement.
"This letter urges the Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs to expand availability of telehealth services for veterans and servicemembers experiencing mental health struggles in light of COVID-19."
Stefanik asks for support for U.S. Postal Service
SARATOGA — Last week, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) co-signed a letter to Congressional leadership requesting immediate assistance for the U.S. Postal Service.
The representatives supported the Postal Board of Governors' request for $75 billion in funding.
“I understand firsthand the importance of the Postal Service in my district, especially in our more rural areas," Stefanik said in a statement.
"The Postal Service is a critical component of our infrastructure, and it employs many people in my district as well.
I will continue to advocate for federal funding to support the Postal Service through this challenging time and beyond.”
Stefanik request funding for state, local governments
SARATOGA — On Tuesday, North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) and fellow representatives sent a letter to Congressional leadership requesting financial assistance for state and local governments that have been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic in future relief legislation.
According to a press release, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act did not include direct funding for local governments with fewer than 500,000 people.
“The North Country needs direct assistance in order to continue to provide essential services to communities," Stefanik said in a statement.
“New York has been the epicenter of this pandemic and those effects have disproportionately affected the economy in our region.
I will continue to work with my colleagues to deliver federal relief to our local governments in order to provide the most direct support.”
