PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that effects various parts of the community.
Seats open on school board
ELLENBURG — The Northern Adirondack Central School District has two School Board seats open for the 2020-21 school year.
The five-year term seats are currently held by Phalon Miner and Shirley Durnin.
Candidates who’d like to seek a position must be a qualified voter of the district, a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old and a resident of the district for at least one year before the election.
Also, board members may not reside with a family member who is presently on the School Board, and they can’t be an employee of the school.
Those who would like to be considered as candidates for this term must submit a petition to District Clerk, Helen Yelle by the end of business on May 11 either by email to hyelle@nacs1.org or by fax to 518-594-7255. A copy of the petition is available online at www.nacs1.org.
Call 594-7060 x2501 with any further questions.
School board to meet remotely
CLINTONVILLE — The Au Sable Valley Central School Board of Education will hold a remote meeting at 6 p.m. on May 11.
The public may view the meeting via Google Meet at meet.google.com/dga-qpob-sob.
Board meeting via zoom
SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. on May 5 via Zoom Meetings.
A complete agenda is available at the district office and online at www.saranac.org.
A link to the meeting can be found on the district website at www.saranac.org.
Under “District News & Notes”, Click “May 5th BOE Meeting” or under the “Board of Education” link go to “Board Meeting Agendas & Minutes” and click “Zoom” under the May 5 agenda.
Housing authority holding meeting
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting on May 20 at 1 p.m.
It will be held at the authority's administrative offices located at 4817 South Catherine St.
The meeting is open to the public.
City board of education holding special meeting
PLATTSBURGH — There will be a special meeting of the Plattsburgh Board of Education on May 5.
If an Executive session is needed it will be held at approximately 9 a.m.
Public session will start at 8:30 a.m.
The meeting will be conducted remotely via WebEx.
The public is welcome to attend online at https://bit.ly/35rlltJ or by phone at 1-408-418-9388 with meeting number: 799 641 379.
The meeting will also be recorded and transcribed.
A complete agenda is available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org/BOE.html.
Moriah board of education announces meeting, voting info
MORIAH — The Moriah Central School Board of Education will be holding a meeting to adopt the 2020-21 budget and conduct regular business on May 21 at 6 p.m. via WebEx.
This meeting replaces the originally scheduled regular meeting on May 12.
Anyone interested in attending via Web Ex should email Stacey Stahl at sstahl@moriahk12.org to obtain a meeting link.
BUDGET VOTE
Based on guidance from the Governor, the district will hold a budget vote by mail.
The district will be mailing out voting ballots to all registered voters in the district.
If you are not a registered voter and are qualified to vote in the district please email Stacey Stahl at sstahl@moriahk12.org to be sent a ballot.
Please include your name and address to mail the ballot.
A qualified voter is one who is a citizen of the United States, is 18 years of age or older and is a resident within the school district for a period of 30 days next preceding the annual vote and election.
BOARD MEMBER ELECTION
There are currently two seats open on the board of education.
Anyone interested in running for one of the two seats may also contact Stacey Stahl by email at sstahl@moriahk12.org to be listed on the official ballot by 5 p.m. on May 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.