PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that effects various parts of the community.
School board to hold meeting virtually
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Central School District Board of Education will hold a virtual meeting at 5:30 p.m. on May 6.
The public can access the meeting via Google meet at tinyurl.com/yctohb3w, or over the phone by calling 1-530-517-7086 and using the PIN: 208 500 979#.
Essex Community Fund accepting grant applications
ESSEX — The Essex Community Fund, a component fund of Adirondack Foundation, is inviting local nonprofits, schools, churches and municipalities to apply for grant funding.
Eligible projects must serve Town of Essex residents through community services, beautification, historic preservation, culture, arts, education, or programs for youth and senior citizens.
The Fund typically gives strong preference to capacity building grants or modest one-time capital projects. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Essex Community Fund Advisory Council understands that this is a time of great need for nonprofits serving Essex, and for the 2020 funding cycle will also consider support for operating expenses.
Grants range from $250 to a maximum of $5,000. Applications are due June 1, 2020. Decisions will be made in early June and applicants will be notified shortly thereafter. Grant funds will be distributed by Adirondack Foundation in July.
Applications must be submitted online through Adirondack Foundation’s Online Grants Manager at www.adirondackfoundation.org/online-grants-manager. For more information, please contact Adirondack Foundation program officer Andrea Grout at 518-418-2037 or andrea@adkfoundation.org, or Nick Muller at the Essex Community Fund at 518.963.8188 or ludditenick@gmail.com.
Board of education to hold remote budget workshop
PERU — The Peru Central School Board of Education will hold a remote budget workshop meeting on May 7, 2020 at 6 p.m.
The public may view the meeting live at tinyurl.com/y9lahufq.
This meeting will also be recorded and available on the website.
The regular monthly board meeting originally scheduled for May 12 has been postponed until May 19.
The full agendas for both meetings will be available on the district’s website, perucsd.org.
Town meeting will be held via teleconference
PERU — The town's sewer upgrade workshop will be held via tele-conference on May 11 at 5:30 p.m.
Board of trustees meeting to be held over zoom
PLATTSBURGH — The Board of Trustees of the Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System will hold a regular meeting May 18 at 4:30 p.m.
This will be a Zoom meeting, but the public is welcome to attend at CEFLS' 33 Oak St. location.
Masks are required.
Village board to meet electronically
DANNEMORA — The Village Board of Dannemora will be holding its monthly board meeting via Zoom on May 6 at 4 p.m.
The meeting is open to all and can be accessed on the Board of Trustees page of the village website at www.dannemoravillage.com.
