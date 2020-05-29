Plattsburgh, NY (12901)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.