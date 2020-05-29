PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that affects various parts of the community.
Credit union beginning construction soon
MALONE — Construction will be underway in early the summer on the expansion of North Franklin Federal Credit Union.
NFFCU announced to their Members last week that they will be starting construction at their current 494 East Main Street location with a 7,500 square foot expansion, in addition to remodeling the current 4,500 square foot structure.
Construction of the new building is expected to be completed by early 2021 with the Credit Union remaining open throughout all phases of the project.
Follow the union's facebook page to stay updated on the construction's process.
Board holding meeting over WebEx
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education will be holding a remote public hearing over WebEx on June 1 at 6 p.m.
The public can attend online by using the link https://bit.ly/36Avy7F and password: welcome, or participate by phone at +1-408-418-9388 United States Toll with access code: 132 263 1282.
The meeting will also be recorded and transcribed.
A complete agenda will be available on the district website at www.plattscsd.org/BOE.htm
School board to hold remote public hearing
PERU — The Peru Central School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting on June 1 at 7 p.m.
The meeting will be held remotely via Google Meet. The public may view the meeting live at tinyurl.com/yb48d3pw.
The meeting will also be recorded and will be available on the District's website at www.perucsd.org.
The meeting will include a public comment period not to exceed 20 minutes.
Comments will be read in the order received and will be limited to two minutes per sender.
Public comments may be emailed to perucomments@perucsd.org until 3 p.m. on June 1.
The full agenda will be available on the district's website
David Krakauer and Kathleen Tagg to perform “Breath & Hammer Acoustic”
Hill and Hollow Music is partnering with Mountain Lake PBS to present online performances. David Krakauer and Kathleen Tagg will perform their acclaimed “Breath and Hammer Acoustic” program, filmed by Mountain Lake PBS in the historic Saranac Methodist Church.
The show will be streamed online twice, on June 7 at 3 and 7 p.m..
For details and link info, please visit www.hillandhollowmusic.org.
School board holding Zoom meeting
SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District Board of Education will hold a public hearing for the proposed 2020-21 academic year budget on June 1.
The meeting will be accessible to the public online with information on the district website, www.saranac.org.
Board holding remote meeting
LAKE PLACID — There will be a meeting of the Lake Placid Central School’s Board of Education on June 2.
Board members will be attending the meeting via Zoom from their homes.
Board agenda documents will become live on Saturday and can be found at https://go.boarddocs.com/ny/lpcsd/Board.nsf/Public.
As such, any comments slated for the Good of the Cause can be emailed to lpdistrictclerk@lpcsd.org. Emails will be read during the portion of the Good of the Cause.
The meeting will be streamed live at: http://www.lpcsd.org/.
